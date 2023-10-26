Former Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan signs for Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness

Cillian Sheridan has signed a short-term deal with Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Caley Jags have struggled in the Championship this term, picking up just five points from their opening eight matches.

They’ve scored just six goals but have picked up four points from Ferguson’s first two matches in charge since taking over from Billy Dodds.

Now Ferguson has moved to bolster his attacking options with the signing of former Dundee and St Johnstone frontman Sheridan.

That’s after picking up Saints legend David Wotherspoon as a free agent.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of striker Cillian Sheridan on an initial deal until January 2024 Welcome to Inverness, @CillianSheridan 🔴🔵 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/kHiWcl4iQK pic.twitter.com/FKaAk5L9jc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 26, 2023

The Republic of Ireland international’s time at Dens Park was beset by injury with two long-term Achilles tendon issues curtailing his time on the pitch.

His contract at Dens Park ended in the summer but Sheridan continued to train with the Dark Blues as he continued his rehab from the injury sustained in February.

Now, though, he has another opportunity in the Championship with Inverness after signing a deal until January.