St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon signs short-term deal with Inverness Caley Thistle

St Johnstone legend, David Wotherspoon, has signed for Championship strugglers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, on a short-term contract.

The three-time cup winner with Saints, arguably the greatest player in the club’s history, left McDiarmid Park in the summer after Steven MacLean decided not to offer his former team-mate a new deal.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm the signing of David Wotherspoon on an initial short term deal to January 2024. Welcome to Inverness, @Spoony_10 🔴🔵 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/ZWtXhwECUS pic.twitter.com/3oBWPXdYUn — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2023

Dunfermline were among a number of sides keen to snap-up the Canadian international but it has taken until mid-October for the free agent to choose his next career move.

The 33-year-old has agreed a contract through to January and becomes Duncan Ferguson’s first signing as Caley Thistle boss.