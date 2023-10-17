Firefighters on scene as crash causes traffic delays in Dundee city centre

Traffic is being held up in Dundee city centre due to a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened in West Bell Street just after 3pm.

Two fire appliances are on the scene.

Motorists are reporting 15-minute delays.

An eyewitness said the vehicle struck a lamppost.

They reported seeing a black vehicle with a damaged front bumper.

They added: “Firefighters appear to be pouring something on the ground as the car had obviously leaked fuel.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in attendance

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had reports of a one-vehicle crash on West Bell Street at 3.05pm.

“We have sent two fire appliances from Blackness Road.

“They remain at the scene.”

There were no further details.