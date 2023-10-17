Dundee Firefighters on scene as crash causes traffic delays in Dundee city centre Motorists are reporting hold-ups. By Lindsey Hamilton October 17 2023, 3.37pm Share Firefighters on scene as crash causes traffic delays in Dundee city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4785675/dundee-crash-delays-traffic/ Copy Link Firefighters at the scene of the crash in West Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Traffic is being held up in Dundee city centre due to a one-vehicle crash. The incident happened in West Bell Street just after 3pm. Two fire appliances are on the scene. Motorists are reporting 15-minute delays. An eyewitness said the vehicle struck a lamppost. They reported seeing a black vehicle with a damaged front bumper. They added: “Firefighters appear to be pouring something on the ground as the car had obviously leaked fuel.” Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in attendance A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had reports of a one-vehicle crash on West Bell Street at 3.05pm. “We have sent two fire appliances from Blackness Road. Two fire appliances are on the scene. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson “They remain at the scene.” There were no further details.