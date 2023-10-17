Firefighters on scene as crash causes traffic delays in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters on scene as crash causes traffic delays in Dundee city centre

Motorists are reporting hold-ups.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Firefighters at the scene of the crash in West Bell Street, Dundee.
Firefighters at the scene of the crash in West Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Traffic is being held up in Dundee city centre due to a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened in West Bell Street just after 3pm.

Two fire appliances are on the scene.

Motorists are reporting 15-minute delays.

An eyewitness said the vehicle struck a lamppost.

They reported seeing a black vehicle with a damaged front bumper.

They added: “Firefighters appear to be pouring something on the ground as the car had obviously leaked fuel.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in attendance

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had reports of a one-vehicle crash on West Bell Street at 3.05pm.

“We have sent two fire appliances from Blackness Road.

crash causes delays in Dundee
Two fire appliances are on the scene. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

“They remain at the scene.”

There were no further details.

 

