Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child

A Kirkcaldy man has been fined £200 after being caught with cocaine.

James Bartie, 29, pled guilty to possession of the class A drug when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said Bartie was stopped in a Ford Transit van by two special constables in Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy, on the evening of April 13 this year.

They found some issues with the vehicle after a check and uniformed officers attended a short time later and searched the vehicle.

The fiscal depute continued: “During the search two bags of white crystal substances were seized.

“The white crystal substances were taken to the police station to be tested and found to be cocaine”.

Ms Robertson said the amount was 10.1g, though defence lawyer David Bell said it was more likely to be just over 7g as his client had bought a quarter of an ounce.

He said the difference in weight might possibly be explained by the packaging.

The solicitor said his client did have a problem with cocaine at the time but he is now clean and lining up a job.

Sheriff Charles Lugton fined Bartie, of Younger Terrace, Kirkcaldy, £200.

Blow-out

An Asda delivery driver was caught drink-driving after a tyre blow-out in Highland Perthshire, near Aberdeldy. Andrew Scott lost his job after he was reported to police by the mechanic who came to his aid.

Drunk in charge of child

A 30-year-old Methil man has pled guilty to being drunk while in charge of a three-year-old child.

Reece Petrie also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, challenging others to a fight, gesticulating and uttering threats of violence.

Both offences took place at an address in Glenrothes on March 4 this year, and in the case of the abusive behaviour also en route to Kirkcaldy police station.

The guilty pleas were entered by defence lawyer David Bell.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until November 14 to obtain background reports.

The court heard that Petrie, of Elmwood Road, has previous convictions.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.