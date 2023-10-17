Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Kirkcaldy man has been fined £200 after being caught with cocaine.

James Bartie, 29, pled guilty to possession of the class A drug when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said Bartie was stopped in a Ford Transit van by two special constables in Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy, on the evening of April 13 this year.

They found some issues with the vehicle after a check and uniformed officers attended a short time later and searched the vehicle.

The fiscal depute continued: “During the search two bags of white crystal substances were seized.

“The white crystal substances were taken to the police station to be tested and found to be cocaine”.

Ms Robertson said the amount was 10.1g, though defence lawyer David Bell said it was more likely to be just over 7g as his client had bought a quarter of an ounce.

He said the difference in weight might possibly be explained by the packaging.

The solicitor said his client did have a problem with cocaine at the time but he is now clean and lining up a job.

Sheriff Charles Lugton fined Bartie, of Younger Terrace, Kirkcaldy, £200.

Blow-out

An Asda delivery driver was caught drink-driving after a tyre blow-out in Highland Perthshire, near Aberdeldy. Andrew Scott lost his job after he was reported to police by the mechanic who came to his aid.

Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott.

Drunk in charge of child

A 30-year-old Methil man has pled guilty to being drunk while in charge of a three-year-old child.

Reece Petrie also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, challenging others to a fight, gesticulating and uttering threats of violence.

Both offences took place at an address in Glenrothes on March 4 this year, and in the case of the abusive behaviour also en route to Kirkcaldy police station.

The guilty pleas were entered by defence lawyer David Bell.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until November 14 to obtain background reports.

The court heard that Petrie, of Elmwood Road, has previous convictions.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
35-year-old from Leven had 'extreme' image of woman and dog among child abuse material
Mico faces destruction today due to the lack of tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Heartbreak for Fife owner as dog faces death today because she can't afford £1,500…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Meat thief also took kitchen supplies
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Andrew Scott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker from Perth caught after A9 blow-out
Courier-Alasdair Clark- Carron Lodge Fire- CR0028194- St Andrews-Picture shows: Carron Lodge on the outskirts of St Andrews which firefighters spent 12 hours on scene yesterday battling a blaze which has left it as a burnt out shell. 13/05/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Site manager who torched £1.2m St Andrews lodge acquitted after 'unique and abnormal' trial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Street dust up and speeding drug-driver
A contraflow system will be in place. Image: Google Street View
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driving Picture shows; Gordon Cuthbert. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 12/10/2023
Van driver nearly crashed into pedestrian while fleeing Perth shopkeeper
Hamilton claimed he was in the house to warn of a gas leak. Image: Shutterstock.
Pensioner thinks MS relapsed after 'gas leak' assault and robbery in Kirkcaldy home