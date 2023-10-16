Drink-drive Asda delivery worker caught after A9 blow-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-drive Asda delivery worker caught after A9 blow-out

Delivery driver Andrew Scott, who was behind the wheel while one-and-a-half times the limit, was reported to police by the mechanic who came to his aid.

By Jamie Buchan
Andrew Scott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
An Asda delivery driver was caught drink-driving after a tyre blow-out in Highland Perthshire.

Andrew Scott lost his job after he was reported to police by the mechanic who came to his aid.

The 53-year-old, who had been drinking earlier in the day, was found asleep inside his van.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving at more than one-and-a-half times the legal limit on September 22.

Undrivable

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The locus here is the B846 at Coshieville, near Aberfeldy, a single track road with a 40mph limit.

“A local tyre fitter was called out to the area to fix a burst tyre on the accused’s vehicle.

“He attended and saw the accused sleeping inside the van.

“The vehicle itself was undrivable.”

The prosecutor said: “The tyre fitter noticed that the accused was behaving erratically.

“He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

“The worker got the impression that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“He took possession of the van keys and contacted police.”

A view of an Asda deliver van. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Officers arrived and confirmed Scott was under-the-influence with a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Dundee police HQ.

Forced to resign

Scott, of Albany Terrace, Perth, pled guilty to driving a green Mercedes Benz Sprinter van with excess alcohol (34mics/ 22).

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Scott had been working as a supermarket delivery driver for about a year-and-a-half.

“As a result of this incident, he was required to resign.”

He said: “He had been drinking in the afternoon but thought that he was fine to drive.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland banned Scott from driving for a year but acknowledged “it’s clearly not the highest reading that has come before the court.”

He was also ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work.

