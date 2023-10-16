Drink-drive Asda delivery worker caught after A9 blow-out

An Asda delivery driver was caught drink-driving after a tyre blow-out in Highland Perthshire.

Andrew Scott lost his job after he was reported to police by the mechanic who came to his aid.

The 53-year-old, who had been drinking earlier in the day, was found asleep inside his van.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving at more than one-and-a-half times the legal limit on September 22.

Undrivable

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The locus here is the B846 at Coshieville, near Aberfeldy, a single track road with a 40mph limit.

“A local tyre fitter was called out to the area to fix a burst tyre on the accused’s vehicle.

“He attended and saw the accused sleeping inside the van.

“The vehicle itself was undrivable.”

The prosecutor said: “The tyre fitter noticed that the accused was behaving erratically.

“He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

“The worker got the impression that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“He took possession of the van keys and contacted police.”

Officers arrived and confirmed Scott was under-the-influence with a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Dundee police HQ.

Forced to resign

Scott, of Albany Terrace, Perth, pled guilty to driving a green Mercedes Benz Sprinter van with excess alcohol (34mics/ 22).

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “Mr Scott had been working as a supermarket delivery driver for about a year-and-a-half.

“As a result of this incident, he was required to resign.”

He said: “He had been drinking in the afternoon but thought that he was fine to drive.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland banned Scott from driving for a year but acknowledged “it’s clearly not the highest reading that has come before the court.”

He was also ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work.

