Perthshire care home worker warned for breaching Covid rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire care home worker warned for breaching Covid rules

Karen Bloomfield took a "high-risk" service user into her home at the height of the pandemic.

By Kieran Webster
ASC Perth.
The carer worked at ASC Perth near Balbeggie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A care worker has been given a warning after breaching Covid rules while working at a Perthshire care home.

Karen Bloomfield will have a warning on her registration as a carer for 18 months after she took a service user from ASC Perth, which is run by Balhousie Care Group, to her home during the pandemic.

According to a report by watchdog the SSSC, Bloomfield put a person who was at “high risk” if they caught Covid-19 in unnecessary danger.

ASC Perth, near Balbeggie, houses both the Dalguise Centre and Orchard Court Care Home.

Perthshire care home user was at ‘high risk’ if they caught Covid

The report says that on January 9 2021, Bloomfield took a service user into her home for around 25 minutes.

The action was found to be in breach of the Scottish Government lockdown restrictions at the time.

The report said: “Due to health reasons, (service user) AA was at high risk if they contracted Covid-19 and your actions put AA at unnecessary risk of infection.

“Your actions blurred the lines of professional boundaries and could have been confusing for AA.

A view of the ASC Orchard Court care home.
Balhousie’s Orchard Court care home and Dalguise Centre at ASC Perth near Balbeggie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“You provided an alternative version of events in which you returned home to change your trousers because you were unwell and AA stayed in the car at first but then came to the gate of your home.

“Although that does not match the information we have, in both situations you have failed to recognise that AA should not have been at your home or left unattended.

“You also failed to inform your employer that you had been unwell and had to go home, which suggests that you were aware you should not have done it.”

Carer at Perthshire home had ‘limited insight’ on Covid rules breach

The incident was said to have been “isolated” and Bloomfield was found to have co-operated with the SSSC investigation.

The service user also suffered no direct harm as a result of Bloomfield’s actions.

However, the watchdog still had concerns about Bloomfield’s “limited insight” and “reflection” on her behaviour.

Bloomfield has not been employed in the care sector for a sustained period since the incident.

The Courier has been unable to reach Bloomfield for comment.

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group said: “Ms Bloomfield was employed with ASC from June 2020, prior to the incident in question, nearly three years ago.

“On notification of the incident, we acted immediately to thoroughly investigate the circumstances and ensure appropriate action was taken swiftly.

“From the investigation, we instigated our disciplinary process with Ms Bloomfield, at which point she resigned from our service.

“We do not tolerate anything other than a safe, caring, supportive and dignified environment for our service users, more than ever during the pandemic, when we were acutely aware that our service user protection was paramount.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination
Google traffic data showing delays on the A90 at Inchture. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney claims he's being 'ignored' by gas firm in requests to halt A9…
3
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
American tourist Scott Johnson walks through the flood water to get to the abandoned hire car on the A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie - Saturday 21st October 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Fergus McCallum next to busy A9 at Pitlochry as blurred lorry and van go past
Pitlochry A9 flood repairs are matter of life and death, say locals

Conversation