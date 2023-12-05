Dundee dad found guilty of starting child sexual abuse and rapes when he was 12 years old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dad found guilty of starting child sexual abuse and rapes when he was 12 years old

Ronal Hathway was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Hathway was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.
Hathway was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.

A Dundee man has been locked up after being found guilty of the rape and sexual abuse of young children which started when he was just 12-years-old.

Ronald Hathway was found guilty by a jury of raping a six-year-old girl and carrying out a serious sex attack on an eight-year-old girl.

Lord Ericht deferred sentence on the father-of-eight, whose wife is expecting his ninth child, for the preparation of background reports and remanded him in custody.

At the High Court in Dundee, the judge said: “You have been convicted of five offences on indictment.

“You have been convicted of a number of very serious offences and will be remanded.”

Solicitor-advocate Kris Gilmartin, defending, said: “This is an unusual case, given the age of the accused at the time of the offences.

“He is 38 and lives with his wife and eight children and his wife is pregnant at the moment.

“He has never been in prison before.”

Rapes and abuse

The jury found Hathway, of Dundee, guilty by a majority of offences which took place at locations in the city around a quarter of a century ago.

He was found guilty of acting in a lewd and libidinous manner towards an eight-year-old girl in an area known as Strawberry Fields, near Pitkerro Grove cemetery, between December 1996 and June 1998.

Pitkerro Grove cemetery, Dundee
Hathway offended near Pitkerro Grove cemetery in the mid-to-late-90s.

Hathway was found guilty of putting a cigarette in the other child’s mouth, before raping her in a cellar on a single occasion between May 21 1997 – when she was six – and May 20 1999.

He was found guilty of attempting to rape her in the cellar on a second occasion and of attacking and raping her on an area of ground in the Balunie part of the city.

The jury also found him guilty of getting her to lie on a table in a shed before lowering her clothing and raping her.

Sentence was deferred to the High Court in Edinburgh on January 10.

