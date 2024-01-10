TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois in Fife for latest train video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois in Fife for latest train video

The trainspotter said the visit carried a "huge amount of poignance".

By Andrew Robson
Francis Bourgeois visits Fife Heritage Railway
Francis Bourgeois visits Fife Heritage Railway. Image: Francis Bourgeois/TikTok

TikTok sensation and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has visited Fife in his latest video.

The social media star, who has more than 3.1 million followers on TikTok and a further 2.2 million on Instagram, is known for his enthusiastic reactions while filming passing trains.

Many of his videos feature him filming his face close-up using a fisheye lens on his camera – and he has attracted more than 68 million ‘likes’ on his TikTok account.

In what Francis describes as a “more serious video”, he visits Fife Heritage Railway in Leven.

Francis Bourgeois visits Fife Heritage Railway

In the video – shared across his social media sites – he says: “I received some quite sad news recently about a Class 313 which was saved from the scrapyard and found a new home at the Fife Heritage Railway.

“The poor thing has had its windows smashed in by vandals.

“It’s such a shame as the Fife Heritage Railway were so excited to look after this unit.”

@francis.bourgeois

This is a more serious video about what has recently happened to 313121 #trains

♬ Articulate Silences, Pt. 2 – Stars of the Lid

The 23-year-old gives viewers a tour of the carriage and explains some of the unique features of the train.

Later in the video – which has already been viewed more than half-a-million times on Instagram – Francis adds: “This is the only example of a Class 313 with original seating, which carries a huge amount of poignance for me because this is what I used to ride on as a child.”

Fife Heritage Railway thanked Francis for highlighting the current situation on X – formerly Twitter.

Francis Bourgeois shares Fife fundraiser for vandalised train

Francis also shared a fundraiser that was launched to help fund repairs to the damaged train, with an estimated cost of over £12,000.

The TikTok star’s visit comes after the first passenger train in over 50 years departed the nearby Leven railway station on Monday.

The move marked the beginning of driver training ahead of the Levenmouth rail link opening later this year.

