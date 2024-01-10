TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois in Fife for latest train video

TikTok sensation and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has visited Fife in his latest video.

The social media star, who has more than 3.1 million followers on TikTok and a further 2.2 million on Instagram, is known for his enthusiastic reactions while filming passing trains.

Many of his videos feature him filming his face close-up using a fisheye lens on his camera – and he has attracted more than 68 million ‘likes’ on his TikTok account.

In what Francis describes as a “more serious video”, he visits Fife Heritage Railway in Leven.

Francis Bourgeois visits Fife Heritage Railway

In the video – shared across his social media sites – he says: “I received some quite sad news recently about a Class 313 which was saved from the scrapyard and found a new home at the Fife Heritage Railway.

“The poor thing has had its windows smashed in by vandals.

“It’s such a shame as the Fife Heritage Railway were so excited to look after this unit.”

The 23-year-old gives viewers a tour of the carriage and explains some of the unique features of the train.

Later in the video – which has already been viewed more than half-a-million times on Instagram – Francis adds: “This is the only example of a Class 313 with original seating, which carries a huge amount of poignance for me because this is what I used to ride on as a child.”

Fife Heritage Railway thanked Francis for highlighting the current situation on X – formerly Twitter.

Francis Bourgeois shares Fife fundraiser for vandalised train

Francis also shared a fundraiser that was launched to help fund repairs to the damaged train, with an estimated cost of over £12,000.

The TikTok star’s visit comes after the first passenger train in over 50 years departed the nearby Leven railway station on Monday.

The move marked the beginning of driver training ahead of the Levenmouth rail link opening later this year.