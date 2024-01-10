Fife pervert secretly recorded boy using toilet and had 100 hours of sick footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pervert secretly recorded boy using toilet and had 100 hours of sick footage

Kyle McIlwraith was found to have material showing boys as young as four being subjected to the worst type of sexual abuse.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kyle McIlwraith appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Fife paedophile had more than 100 hours of child sexual abuse video footage and secretly recorded a 13-year-old boy while he used a toilet, a court has heard.

He also concealed a recording device in a bathroom and filmed a child doing a private act over a period of more than four years, according to court papers.

The 25-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having earlier admitted charges of voyeurism and downloading indecent photographs of children.

Devices stuffed with sick material

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court police searched McIlwraith’s home on June 13 2022 after receiving intelligence about him being in receipt of illegal material.

Devices – two mobile phones, a laptop and USB – were seized for analysis.

The fiscal depute said on the phones and USB, videos depicting child sexual abuse with a combined run time of 105 hours and 57 minutes were found, as well as a number of indecent images.

In total there were 684 videos and 376 images, of which 397 and 140 respectively were of the most graphic category A kind.


Kyle McIlwraith will be sentenced later.

Ms Allan said the material depicted boys aged between four and 14 with adults, other children and a dog, and sexualised posing.

The fiscal depute said five video files were found on a laptop which depicted a boy using a bathroom.

She said in some of those videos the boy’s private parts are briefly visible and the child was 13 at the time the videos were made.

Admissions and adjournment

McIlwraith, of Methilhaven Road, Methil, previously pled guilty to recording the child doing a private act by concealing a recording device in a bathroom without his knowledge or consent between 2013 and 2017.

McIlwraith also earlier admitted a charge or taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between February 27 2018 and June 13 2022.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said McIlwraith was interested in boys at the time and when he downloaded material, other images came through in which he had no interest.

The solicitor said his client has a significant medical record.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch highlighted the large number of illegal videos showing child sexual abuse.

The sheriff adjourned sentencing until February 20 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

McIlwraith was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

