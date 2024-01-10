Fife pervert secretly recorded boy using toilet and had 100 hours of sick footage

A Fife paedophile had more than 100 hours of child sexual abuse video footage and secretly recorded a 13-year-old boy while he used a toilet, a court has heard.

Kyle McIlwraith was found to have material showing boys as young as four being subjected to the worst type of sexual abuse.

He also concealed a recording device in a bathroom and filmed a child doing a private act over a period of more than four years, according to court papers.

The 25-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having earlier admitted charges of voyeurism and downloading indecent photographs of children.

Devices stuffed with sick material

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court police searched McIlwraith’s home on June 13 2022 after receiving intelligence about him being in receipt of illegal material.

Devices – two mobile phones, a laptop and USB – were seized for analysis.

The fiscal depute said on the phones and USB, videos depicting child sexual abuse with a combined run time of 105 hours and 57 minutes were found, as well as a number of indecent images.

In total there were 684 videos and 376 images, of which 397 and 140 respectively were of the most graphic category A kind.

Ms Allan said the material depicted boys aged between four and 14 with adults, other children and a dog, and sexualised posing.

The fiscal depute said five video files were found on a laptop which depicted a boy using a bathroom.

She said in some of those videos the boy’s private parts are briefly visible and the child was 13 at the time the videos were made.

Admissions and adjournment

McIlwraith, of Methilhaven Road, Methil, previously pled guilty to recording the child doing a private act by concealing a recording device in a bathroom without his knowledge or consent between 2013 and 2017.

McIlwraith also earlier admitted a charge or taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, between February 27 2018 and June 13 2022.

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said McIlwraith was interested in boys at the time and when he downloaded material, other images came through in which he had no interest.

The solicitor said his client has a significant medical record.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch highlighted the large number of illegal videos showing child sexual abuse.

The sheriff adjourned sentencing until February 20 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

McIlwraith was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

