Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Latest Nissan X-Trail has smooth hybrid powertrain and huge practicality

The latest version of Nissan's capable SUV is also offered as a seven-seater.

The new Nissan X-Trail on a foggy day in Dundee.
The new Nissan X-Trail on a foggy day in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown
By Jack McKeown

Nissan’s X-Trail has come a long way since it was launched as a boxy, utilitarian SUV back in 2000.

Today’s fourth generation model is a handsome and practical seven seater that’s packed with technology and has strong refinement.

It’s bigger than ever before and it now comes with a fancy hybrid system to improve economy and reduce emissions.

The Nissan X-Trail at Dundee Law.
The latest X-Trail is a strong choice for a family SUV. Image: Jack McKeown

All versions of the X-Trail are now hybrid in some way but the e-4ORCE version I drove has electric motors on the front and rear axle.

Not only does this make the X-Trail four-wheel drive, the wheels are driven solely by the electric motors, with the 1.5 litre petrol engine keeping the battery topped up.

This sounds needlessly complicated but in practice the car sorts everything out and the driving experience is no different than normal.

Hybrid system

In fact, it’s a big improvement on other Nissans I’ve driven. One of the company’s few weaknesses is its transmissions. Previous X-Trails and Qashqais I’ve driven have always had jerky power delivery or jumped between gears too quickly.

The e-4ORCE version of the X-Trail drives much more like an electric car, with a seamless power delivery that is much smoother and more linear than any petrol Nissan I’ve driven in years.

The Nissan X-Trail e-4ORCE
The Nissan X-Trail has a hybrid engine. Image: Jack McKeown

The X-Trail is available in five or seven seat versions. Prices start from around £33,000 for entry level cars and top out at a little under £50,000 for an all-bells-and-whistles model.

My seven-seat, e-4ORCE model in Tekna spec cost a smidge over £46,000 and came with every creature comfort I could want.

The front interior of the Nissan X-Trail e-4ORCE.
The cabin has a smart layout. Image: Jack McKeown

Hands free opening made it easy to get into. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel kept me warm on cold winter nights. There was a panoramic glass roof, leather upholstery, electric seats, a Bose sound system and plenty of other goodies.

A pair of 12.3in screens cover infotainment and driver display info, while dials and buttons make the heating and fan controls easy to use. A head-up display beams vital information into the driver’s sightline and comes into its own during Scotland’s dark winters.

Driving impressions

Just a few years ago 210bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 7.2 seconds would have seemed very quick for a big SUV. But electric cars have come along and some of them have turns of speed that rival a supercar.

However, the Nissan X-Trail has plenty of punch for overtaking or tackling steep hills while fully laden. It returns a little over 40mpg, which is respectable but not as economical as some rivals – Mazda’s CX-60 gets around 50mpg.

The X-Trail is comfortable on long drives. Image: Jack McKeown

I took the X-Trail on a long journey up the A9 into Highland Perthshire. The suspension is soft, making for a supple ride quality that soaks up speed bumps and potholes.

The flipside is that handling is a little stodgy, but not many people will treat their seven-seat SUV like it’s a hot hatch, so Nissan have got the balance right.

Off road prowess

I was on the launch of the latest X-Trail in Slovenia around 18 months ago, where I took it on some forest trails and across an obstacle course of fallen logs. It’s no Land Rover Defender but it’s more than capable enough off road to satisfy most people’s requirements.

With plenty of head and leg room in the front and middle rows, the X-Trail can carry five adults in comfort. Seats six and seven flip up from the boot floor. These aren’t nearly as room as the other two rows of seating but will be fine for children.

There’s plenty of room in the back and the boot is spacious. Image: Nissan.

Used as a five-seater, there’s 651 litres of boot space up to the roofline. With all seven seats in play there’s space for a few shopping bags or a couple of small holdalls.

If you need a bigger seven seat SUV then Kia’s Sorento and Hyundai’s Santa Fe are worth checking out.

The Nissan X-Trail is a smart looking, capable and classy SUV that’s particularly worth having in the e-4ORCE version. Passenger space and cabin quality have both improved in the latest model, and it’s a strong choice for bigger families.

The Nissan X-Trail is a capable all-rounder. Image: Jack McKeown

 

Facts

Price: £46,075

0-62mph: 7.2 seconds

Top speed: 111mph

Economy: 42.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 152g/km

