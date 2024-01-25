Robert Burns admits Fife crimes on day commemorating the Bard

As people around the world turned their minds to Burns night, a namesake of the national bard pled guilty to crimes in a Fife court.

Robert Burns, 42, was convicted of multiple shoplifting offences in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

The 42-year-old, of Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, did not appear the town’s sheriff court but admitted via his lawyer, David Cranston, stealing food, alcohol and cleaning products over a period spanning two months.

Most of the serial thief’s crimes happened during September last year and one occurred in July.

Shoplifting spree

Burns pled guilty to stealing a quantity of food items from Aldi in Ferrard Road, Kirkcaldy, on July 26 2023.

On September 6 he stole food and cleaning products from a Co-op in the town’s Dunearn Drive.

At a Co-op in Burntisland‘s High Street on September 14 he stole a quantity of alcohol, food and cleaning products.

Two days later he stole food from a Co-op in Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

Finally, on September 27, he stole food and cleaning products from an Aldi on McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy.

Details of the stolen items and their values were not given in court on this occasion.

Defence lawyer Mr Cranston said Burns has previous convictions and is on a drug treatment and testing order.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentence on Burns – who was jailed for a similar shoplifting spree in 2021 – until February 8 and ordained him to appear.

