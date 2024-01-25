Robert Burns admits Fife crimes on day commemorating the Bard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Robert Burns admits Fife crimes on day commemorating the Bard

A namesake of the national bard admitted a series of thefts from stores in the Kingdom at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
As people around the world turned their minds to Burns night, a namesake of the national bard pled guilty to crimes in a Fife court.

Robert Burns, 42, was convicted of multiple shoplifting offences in Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

The 42-year-old, of Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy, did not appear the town’s sheriff court but admitted via his lawyer, David Cranston, stealing food, alcohol and cleaning products over a period spanning two months.

Most of the serial thief’s crimes happened during September last year and one occurred in July.

Shoplifting spree

Burns pled guilty to stealing a quantity of food items from Aldi in Ferrard Road, Kirkcaldy, on July 26 2023.

On September 6 he stole food and cleaning products from a Co-op in the town’s Dunearn Drive.

At a Co-op in Burntisland‘s High Street on September 14 he stole a quantity of alcohol, food and cleaning products.

Two days later he stole food from a Co-op in Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

Finally, on September 27, he stole food and cleaning products from an Aldi on McKenzie Street, Kirkcaldy.

Details of the stolen items and their values were not given in court on this occasion.

Defence lawyer Mr Cranston said Burns has previous convictions and is on a drug treatment and testing order.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentence on Burns – who was jailed for a similar shoplifting spree in 2021 – until February 8 and ordained him to appear.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

