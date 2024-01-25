Woman taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclist in Kirkcaldy

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and cyclist in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Rosslyn Street, near the Redhouse Roundabout, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday.

An ambulance attended and a woman was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40pm on Wednesday, police were called to the Rosslyn Street area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

“Ambulance attended and the road was cleared around 6.55pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 5.47pm on Wednesday to attend an incident in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient to Victoria Hospital.”