Fife Woman taken to hospital after crash between car and cyclist in Kirkcaldy Police were called to Rosslyn Street shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday. By Chloe Burrell January 25 2024, 12:57pm A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and cyclist in Kirkcaldy. Emergency services were called to Rosslyn Street, near the Redhouse Roundabout, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday. An ambulance attended and a woman was taken to hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40pm on Wednesday, police were called to the Rosslyn Street area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist. "Ambulance attended and the road was cleared around 6.55pm." A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 5.47pm on Wednesday to attend an incident in Kirkcaldy. "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient to Victoria Hospital."