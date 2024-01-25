Council order Carnoustie garden logburner to be removed after ex-Scotland footballer’s smoke objection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council order Carnoustie garden logburner to be removed after ex-Scotland footballer’s smoke objection

Angus environmental health officers said smoke from the summer house stove could cause a nuisance for neighbours.

By Graham Brown
Planning appeal committee councillors ruled the stove and chimney must go. Image: Angus Council
Councillors have told a Carnoustie couple their summer house woodburner must go because of the smoke nuisance it could cause neighbours.

It followed an enforcement case after they failed to remove the stove and flue following retrospective planning permission for the garden house.

And the neighbour row prompted a threat of legal action by a former Hearts and Scotland striker across the fence in the Angus town’s Tayside Street.

Donald Ford was one of two neighbouring objectors in the case, which was heard by Angus planning appeal councillors on Thursday.

Tynecastle legend Mr Ford, who spent 11 years at Gorgie around the 1970s and was capped three times for his country, said his neighbours had defied the council.

Donald Ford
Hearts legend Donald Ford went on to become a photographer and author. Image: DC Thomson

“The director instructed the aforementioned (stove) to be removed within three months,” he said.

“Rather than comply, the agent has encouraged Mr and Mrs Roach to lodge a retrospective application.”

He said a plan to move the stove to another corner of the garden house would make “not the slightest difference”.

“In fact, the direction of the smoke from the chimney would be even nearer to our lounge windows,” added Mr Ford, a renowned golfing photographer in his later career.

“Should this stove and chimney be allowed to stay, against environmental health decisions, we would have no alternative but to seek legal advice.”

But other locals wrote letters of support for the applicants.

Householder’s late submission dismissed

Development management review committee councillors refused to accept a late submission from applicant Christina Roach highlighting several other flues in the area.

“The stove would only be used in the winter months, in fact not more than five or six times,” she said.

Tayside Street Carnoustie
Tayside Street in Carnoustie sits beside the main east coast rail line. Image: Angus Council

“It’s a very sad state of affairs that the council have time and taxpayers’ money to waste on such a petty complaint when others around us have no objection.

“And what about my rights to enjoy my home and garden.”

Site visit

DMRC members were unanimous in rejecting the appeal.

They carried out a visit to the street, beside the main east coast rail line, earlier this week.

Bill Duff said: “It was an extremely valuable site visit.

“Moving the flue isn’t going to make any difference

“This is one of those applications I think is quite close to the borderline.

“But there have been objections from neighbours, environmental health have been called in and according to their polices they are objecting.

“This is not acceptable,” added Montrose councillor Mr Duff.

Cllr Heather Doran said: “I don’t think moving the flue is sufficient.

“I note it will be occasional use, but once it’s there it’s there.

“It could be used every day if they wanted to do that.

“Other flues (nearby) are one a single storey but they are above the roofline.”

Conversation