Dundee United outcast Mark Birighitti joins Premiership outfit on loan

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has joined Kilmarnock on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

Birighitti, 32, was immediately pitched into the Killie match-day squad to face Dundee on Saturday.

Your Killie XI for today's Scottish Gas @ScottishCup clash against @DundeeFC Due to a minor injury sustained by Will Dennis in training and Aiden Glavin being cup-tied, Mark Birighitti has been recruited on a seven-day emergency loan for our Scottish Cup clash against Dundee. pic.twitter.com/gchaYuE9ys — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 20, 2024

Birighitti endured a nightmare debut season in Scottish football as United slipped to relegation, making a slew of high-profile errors.

He still has six months left on his deal but Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has made it clear that the player is available to leave.

And Derek McInnes has taken advantage of that fact to temporarily plug a gap in his squad, with Will Dennis unavailable.