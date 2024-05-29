Wednesday court round-up — Kiss phobia and Buckie basher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Kiss phobia and Buckie basher

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A pensioner has been placed on under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for sexually assaulting a woman with a phobia about kissing.

Antonio Ferraro, 67, from Balmullo, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman while she tried to carry out her job in a Fife home on November 26 last year.

Italian-born Ferraro admitted kissing the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but claimed the act had been consensual.

However, the court was told he was already aware of her phobia and he was found guilty by Sheriff Paul Brown.

He was placed under social work supervision for six months and on the Sex Offenders Register for the same period at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Antonio Ferraro.
Antonio Ferraro.

The woman told the court said she had been feeling unwell and Ferraro encouraged her to sit on a sofa, closed the door and grabbed her head and kissed her on the lips.

Giving evidence, Ferraro claimed: “I used to kiss her every day, it was in a playful way.

“I did kiss her on the lips. It was not French or anything. A kiss is not really the end of the world.”

Swimming in drugs

A pair of cannabis farmers who converted Forfar swimming pool into a massive drugs operation have been jailed. Albanian illegal immigrants Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were discovered tending a crop of drugs worth nearly £200,000 inside the abandoned building.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The cannabis cultivation in Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook

Buckie bash

A Dundee drunk swung at a Fife couple’s front door with a Buckfast bottle when they refused to buy him drink.

Buckie-swigging Josh Bray asked the residents at the Queen Margaret Drive in Glenrothes to buy him more booze and clubbed the door with his tonic wine bottle when they declined.

He then made his way into town and slapped a stranger outside the Kingdom Centre.

While still at Unicorn Way, he began acting in a threatening or abusive way, shouting, swearing, using offensive language and being aggressive.

He was soon taken to Kirkcaldy police station where he spat at an officer.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he admitted vandalism, two assaults and acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” all on April 28 this year.

Josh Bray
Josh Bray.

Bray, of Strathmartine Road, was ordered to complete 135 hours of unpaid work and placed on a 10pm to 6am curfew for four months.

The bathroom fitter and part-time hairdresser’s solicitor Calum Harris said Bray has diagnoses of ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, ODD, OCD and possibly bipolar disorder.

In 2022, topless Bray had to be sedated by authorities after drunkenly hurling masonry from a Dundee allotment.

And in 2018, he was jailed for more than three years after spraying a police officer in the face with CS gas, before trying to grab for a meat cleaver as the half-blinded constable tried to arrest him.

While behind bars in February 2020 at HMP Perth, Bray was assaulted by a “prison bully” who clubbed him over the head three times with a pool cue.

Crowbar and cleaver

James Donnelly, 41, bludgeoned his pal with a crowbar, before striking him with a meat cleaver, during a vicious, drug-fuelled attack at a Dundee multi in which he stole a bus pass and cash. The man was later found battered, bruised and collapsed on his sofa by his housing officer.

James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
James Donnelly pled guilty to the attack at Bonnethill Court.

Off the rails

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court to admit being threatening or abusive on a train journey between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing and at Inverkeithing train station.

Sean McGowan, of Somerville Street, Burntisland, also pled guilty to assaulting a police custody officer by flicking blood at him at Dunfermline police station.

Both offences took place on August 9 last year, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

On the train journey and at the train station McGowan acted aggressively, removed a water bottle from someone’s hands and drank its contents, made violent threats, refused to leave the train, and attempted to enter the train with force.

Sentencing was deferred until June 26 to obtain background reports and McGowan’s bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kieran Phillips, Victoria Street
Murder threat thug claimed Perth flat was ‘booby-trapped’ during six-hour siege
Police Scotland stock image
Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug
Nikola Walker
Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farmers jailed
Charles Forbes, pictured in 2017. Image: Alan Richardson
Thief caught looting copper tanks from Dundee demolition zone
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I don't give a f***, I'll never change'
Edinburgh High Court
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape
Clifford Hodgkins
Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse
Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper
Patricia Edwards.
Fife woman turned up at man's door with knife after 'harassment'