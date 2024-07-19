JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a football match?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a football match?

Dundee United will find out when tickets go on sale for Premiership opening day derby.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
By Jim Spence

How much is too much for a game of football?

Dundee United will find out when the tickets go on sale for the Premiership opening day derby v Dundee.

The top price at Tanndice will be £34.

There’s a real danger for football in the long run in pricing supporters out of the game.

While season books at most clubs are reasonable when taken over the course of an entire season, and concessions are also available, it’s prices for walk-up home fans and visiting supporters where the bulk of criticism comes.

‘Delicate balancing act’

What’s too dear for some fans will be acceptable for others depending on the depth of their pockets.

Supporters always have choice whether to stump up or not but many who may feel that they’re being overcharged will still dig deep out of tribal loyalties.

Dundee United fans after a derby game.
Running a top flight football club isn’t a cheap affair and the tensions between charging prices which strike a fair balance is a delicate balancing act.

Supporters want their clubs to sign quality players and the only way the clubs can do this is by having the income needed to meet player demands.

Even with concession prices, some fans will feel ripped off while others will accept the ‘going rate’ as they do when they attend any concert or festival.

So how much is too much will be answered one way or another when the derby tickets go on sale; if they don’t sell out they were overpriced; if they do they weren’t.

Dundee United new boy’s setback

Injury is sadly part and parcel of the professional footballer’s life.

Very few players will go through their careers without some harm, however few are as infuriatingly vexing as the hamstring injury suffered by Ryan Strain, Dundee United’s new wing-back, and which is the curse of the pro footballer.

The Aussie international was stretchered off the pitch in the midweek match v Stenhousemuir, suffering with the game’s most common ailment, which afflicts players far more than any other on-field set-back, including knocks, sprains, and twists.

The increasing physical demands on players mean that the ‘hammy’, a vital requirement for the explosive power needed for constant short sharp bursts of speed, comes under intense strain, no pun intended, in every match.

The growing stresses on players’ bodies with crammed fixture lists leads to fatigue, and in turn that means insufficient time to rest and recuperate, leaving players more susceptible to the harm, and those sustaining the injury at more risk of a recurring problem.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
In last season’s Premier League in England there was an increase of around 96% for hamstring injuries compared to the previous campaign, with 53 suffered; three more than injuries to knees ankle, and foot, combined.

It’s estimated that one in five pros suffer a hamstring injury in any given season, with around a third of those injuries re-occurring.

It’s sadly an increasingly common part of the game for the modern player but one which can blight careers.

Hopefully Ryan’s setback is merely a temporary one from an injury which is exasperating and which can be the bane of many a player’s life.

