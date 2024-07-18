Ryan Strain injury latest as nervous Dundee United wait continues

Ryan Strain will undergo a scan on Thursday afternoon as Dundee United wait to learn the severity of the wing-back’s hamstring injury.

Strain, 27, slumped to the Tannadice turf during the Tangerines’ 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, casting a shadow over an otherwise satisfying evening.

Even with the assistance of two members of United’s medical staff, he was unable to hobble from the pitch.

A stretcher had to be called and the Australia international left to a concerned wave of applause from anxious Arabs.

Terrors boss Jim Goodwin was understandably reluctant to speculate on the severity of the setback in the immediate aftermath of the game, albeit initial signs didn’t look heartening.

And Courier Sport has learned that Strain’s crucial scan will take place late on Thursday afternoon.

United expect to receive the full results on Friday – revealing whether treatment or surgery will be required, and offering a potential recovery timeline – and Tannadice chiefs are hopeful it is a matter of weeks rather than months.