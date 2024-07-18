Ryan Strain injury latest as nervous Dundee United wait continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Strain injury latest as nervous Dundee United wait continues

Tannadice chiefs expect to have a clearer picture regarding the severity of the Australia international's set-back on Friday.

By Alan Temple
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

Ryan Strain will undergo a scan on Thursday afternoon as Dundee United wait to learn the severity of the wing-back’s hamstring injury.

Strain, 27, slumped to the Tannadice turf during the Tangerines’ 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, casting a shadow over an otherwise satisfying evening.

Even with the assistance of two members of United’s medical staff, he was unable to hobble from the pitch.

A stretcher had to be called and the Australia international left to a concerned wave of applause from anxious Arabs.

Ryan Strain of Dundee United leaves the field on a stretcher
Strain leaves the field on a stretcher. Image: SNS

Terrors boss Jim Goodwin was understandably reluctant to speculate on the severity of the setback in the immediate aftermath of the game, albeit initial signs didn’t look heartening.

And Courier Sport has learned that Strain’s crucial scan will take place late on Thursday afternoon.

United expect to receive the full results on Friday – revealing whether treatment or surgery will be required, and offering a potential recovery timeline – and Tannadice chiefs are hopeful it is a matter of weeks rather than months.

More from Dundee United

The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash
David Babunski, pictured, was excellent on his United bow.
David Babunksi: Dundee United star talks 10 years at Barcelona, Ange Postecoglou in Japan…
4
Dundee United signing David Babunski
Who is David Babunski? Dundee United 'philosopher' with passion for neuroscience and Pep Guardiola…
19
David Babunski takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Strain pain and Macedonian magic as one youngster shines…
9
Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain
Jim Goodwin admits Ryan Strain injury 'takes gloss' off Dundee United win as Tannadice…
5
Dundee United have made David Babunski their 7th summer signing
David Babunski joins Dundee United as Jim Goodwin reveals 'extended' chase
5
A frustrated Jim Goodwin makes his feeling known during Dundee United's defeat at Falkirk
LEE WILKIE: Early days but pressure has already ramped up for Jim Goodwin and…
6
Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski determined to dazzle Dundee United fans as winger hails Terrors welcome
Jordan Tillson, left, David Wotherspoon and Louis Moult celebrate United's title win
Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop
7

Conversation