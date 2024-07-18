Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash

Dundee make the short trip across the road to fierce rivals Dundee United at the start of August.

By George Cran
The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Tannadice will be the venue for a blockbuster start to the season for Dundee and Dundee United. Image: DC Thomson.

Derby fever is bubbling in Dundee as the city’s fierce rivals gear up to begin the Premiership season with a bang.

Dundee United are back in the big time after their Championship success last season.

And that means coming face-to-face with the neighbours Dundee who enjoyed a top-six finish last time out.

The pair will kick off the new league campaign with one of the biggest matches of the season as the Dark Blues make the short trip across the road to face the Tangerines at Tannadice.

It will all be live on Sky Sports.

It promises to be a blockbuster occasion after over two years without a derby to savour with fans keen to get their hands on Dundee derby tickets.

Nicky Clark opened the scoring the last time the teams met. Image: SNS

The last one saw a dramatic finish as Dundee came from two down to draw 2-2 at Tannadice.

However, the point wasn’t enough to help them escape the drop that season. They then swapped places with their neighbours a year later as United went down.

Now, both are back in the top flight and the banter and rivalry has already begun.

How much?

Dundee derby ticket prices have gone up since that last meeting in 2022.

Charlie Adam is the last man to score in a Dundee derby. Image: SNS

The cost for non-season-ticket holders and away fans in the upper stands will be £34 for adults.

Concessions are £20 while tickets in the lower stands are priced at £32 for adults and £18 for concessions.

U/12s with a full-paying adult will pay £10.

Restricted view tickets will see a pound knocked off in each section.

Dundee have been allocated The Jerry Kerr Stand and Fair Play Upper and Lower Stands.

In 2022, tickets were £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.

Tickets for United fans go on sale on Monday, July 22, from noon.

Dundee are still to announce when away briefs will be available.

