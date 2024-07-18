Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash

Derby fever is bubbling in Dundee as the city’s fierce rivals gear up to begin the Premiership season with a bang.

Dundee United are back in the big time after their Championship success last season.

And that means coming face-to-face with the neighbours Dundee who enjoyed a top-six finish last time out.

The pair will kick off the new league campaign with one of the biggest matches of the season as the Dark Blues make the short trip across the road to face the Tangerines at Tannadice.

It will all be live on Sky Sports.

It promises to be a blockbuster occasion after over two years without a derby to savour with fans keen to get their hands on Dundee derby tickets.

The last one saw a dramatic finish as Dundee came from two down to draw 2-2 at Tannadice.

However, the point wasn’t enough to help them escape the drop that season. They then swapped places with their neighbours a year later as United went down.

Now, both are back in the top flight and the banter and rivalry has already begun.

How much?

Dundee derby ticket prices have gone up since that last meeting in 2022.

The cost for non-season-ticket holders and away fans in the upper stands will be £34 for adults.

Concessions are £20 while tickets in the lower stands are priced at £32 for adults and £18 for concessions.

U/12s with a full-paying adult will pay £10.

Restricted view tickets will see a pound knocked off in each section.

Dundee have been allocated The Jerry Kerr Stand and Fair Play Upper and Lower Stands.

In 2022, tickets were £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.

Tickets for United fans go on sale on Monday, July 22, from noon.

Dundee are still to announce when away briefs will be available.