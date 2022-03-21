Dundee United reveal ticket prices for possible final Dundee derby of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have revealed ticket details for, what could be, the final derby of the season at Tannadice next month.

Given the Dark Blues’ precarious position at the foot of the table, the encounter could well be the last between the sides for, at least, a season.

The city rivals will meet for a third time this campaign on Saturday April 9, with a 3pm kick off.

United claimed the early bragging rights with a 1-0 home win back in September before a battling 0-0 draw at Dens Park in February.

Fresh off the back of a dramatic late-winner over St Mirren lifting them to fourth, United put tickets for the derby on sale on Monday.

Ticket prices

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £16 for concessions, including students and OAPs.

Briefs can be purchased now in-store, online or over the phone.

The clash will be the final game before the league split and could have huge ramifications for both sides.

Depending on their next game with Hibs, United could secure their bid to be a top-six side as they continue their push for a European spot.

At present, though, there are just four points separating the Terrors and Aberdeen in 10th spot.

Dundee, meanwhile, are four points adrift of 11th place St Johnstone at the foot of the table.

Mark McGhee’s side are desperate for points on the board, but the odds will be stacked against them as they look for their first win at Tannadice since August 2004.