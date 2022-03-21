Dundee United reveal ticket prices for possible final Dundee derby of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United reveal ticket prices for possible final Dundee derby of season

By Scott Lorimer
March 21 2022, 10.47am Updated: March 22 2022, 9.14am
Ian Harkes helped Dundee United claim a derby win in September
Dundee United have revealed ticket details for, what could be, the final derby of the season at Tannadice next month.

Given the Dark Blues’ precarious position at the foot of the table, the encounter could well be the last between the sides for, at least, a season.

The city rivals will meet for a third time this campaign on Saturday April 9, with a 3pm kick off.

Ian Harkes celebrates after netting the winning goal in the first Dundee derby of the season
United claimed the early bragging rights with a 1-0 home win back in September before a battling 0-0 draw at Dens Park in February.

Fresh off the back of a dramatic late-winner over St Mirren lifting them to fourth, United put tickets for the derby on sale on Monday.

Ticket prices

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £16 for concessions, including students and OAPs.

Briefs can be purchased now in-store, online or over the phone.

The clash will be the final game before the league split and could have huge ramifications for both sides.

Depending on their next game with Hibs, United could secure their bid to be a top-six side as they continue their push for a European spot.

At present, though, there are just four points separating the Terrors and Aberdeen in 10th spot.

Dundee, meanwhile, are four points adrift of 11th place St Johnstone at the foot of the table.

Mark McGhee’s side are desperate for points on the board, but the odds will be stacked against them as they look for their first win at Tannadice since August 2004.

