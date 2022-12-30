Sharp increase in drivers ‘deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been a sharp increase in the number of drivers ignoring flashing lights at the level crossing in Broughty Ferry.

Since the start of this year, there have been eight incidents of “deliberate misuse” of the crossing on Gray Street – the same number as there have been in the previous four years combined.

Only one such incident was recorded in 2018.

Most of the incidents relate to drivers failing to stop when the crossing signal is flashing red – a traffic offence which rail chiefs say can have “fatal consequences”.

It comes after Network Rail was forced to issue a warning in summer during a spike in risk-taking behaviour as people flocked to the area in the good weather.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents Broughty Ferry, says the issue must be investigated immediately.

He said: “The reasons behind the rise in breaches needs examined as a matter of urgency to determine if Network Rail needs to further enhance security measures around this vital crossing.”

He suggested that penalties for drivers deliberately ignoring the warnings should be “sufficiently severe and well-known”.

He said: “Perhaps signage highlighting the practical and legal consequences might be prominently installed.”

He added: “Common sense ought to deter someone from ‘chancing it’.

“Some trains intending to stop at the station are low speed but through trains travel at very high speed and have no realistic chance of stopping.”

Deliberate misuse incidents since 2018

Figures obtained by The Courier from Network Rail show a year-on-year increase in the number of times drivers have failed to stop and other incidents of deliberate misuse at the Broughty Ferry level crossing.

2018

Total number of deliberate misuse incidents: 1

Incidents where the driver has failed to stop: 1

Total number of deliberate misuse incidents: 1

Incidents where the driver has failed to stop: 1

Total number of deliberate misuse incidents: 2

Incidents where the driver has failed to stop: 0

Total number of deliberate misuse incidents: 4

Incidents where the driver has failed to stop: 4

Total number of deliberate misuse incidents: 8

Incidents where the driver has failed to stop: 5

Ignoring warning signals can have ‘fatal consequences’

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Ignoring warning signals at level crossings can have fatal consequences.

“It really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives to save a few minutes.

“We work closely with the British Transport Police, local councillors and other national and local organisations to educate people about the importance of behaving safely at level crossings.”

Adam Swallow, chief inspector at British Transport Police, said: “Deliberately misusing level crossings is extremely dangerous and can have disastrous consequences.

“Unfortunately, we see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway every year.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross – it really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives to save a few minutes.

“We ask anyone who witnesses such incidents to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”