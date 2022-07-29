Warning as drivers ‘deliberately’ ignore lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail chiefs have issued a warning after a spate of incidents where drivers have ignored flashing lights at the level crossing in Broughty Ferry.

Network Rail says since the start of this year, there have been seven incidents of “deliberate misuse” of the crossing on Gray Street.

Four of those incidents happened over the course of two days recently, as people flocked to the area in the good weather.

‘Incredibly dangerous’ misuse of crossing

Most of the incidents relate to drivers failing to stop when the crossing signal is flashing red – which Network Rail says is both “incredibly dangerous” and a traffic offence.

Steven Griffin, level crossing manager for Network Rail Scotland, said: “During the summer months we can expect increased traffic at Broughty Ferry level crossing.

“However, that is no excuse to deliberately misuse the crossing.

“We are urging everyone to follow safety instructions to avoid injuring themselves and others.

“We work closely with British Transport Police (BTP) to raise awareness of the dangers of misusing crossings and with local councils and other stakeholders to educate the public on how to stay safe near the railway.”

Michael Magee, Inspector at BTP, said: “Each year, hundreds of people take risks on and around the railway, resulting in tragic consequences and life-changing injuries.

“We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Scotland.

“Safety is our number one priority and we’re reminding everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and that everyone loses when you misuse it.”