Richard Odada adamant ‘everything will fall into place’ as Dundee United midfielder addresses lack of action

Odada is pushing for his first Premiership start as Motherwell visit Tannadice tonight.

Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Richard Odada has described the fight for a jersey at Dundee United as “very healthy” and remains confident “everything will fall into place” during his time at Tannadice.

Odada, 23, entered the fray as a second half substitute against Aberdeen on Saturday, with the 30-minute cameo his longest outing for the Tangerines to date – albeit he only touched the ball six times during a collective rearguard action.

Prior to the 1-0 defeat in the Granite City, the Kenya international had played a combined total of 13 minutes against Dundee and Ross County.

The lack of first-team opportunities – especially given his decent pedigree; boasting 20 caps and stints with clubs like Red Star Belgrade and Philadelphia Union – has left some curious Arabs wondering when he will get his chance to shine.

However, Odada, who penned a two-year contract upon his summer arrival, is remaining patient and determined.

Richard Odada, right, gets stuck into the action against Aberdeen
Odada, right, gets stuck into the action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I am here to play as much as possible – of course I want to get as many minutes as possible and help the team to the best results,” said Odada.

“I have been patient, but I am working hard in training every day.

“We have a lot of good players. The competition is very healthy and every day – every session – counts. You need to be at your best in every session. I am giving my best, and everything will fall into place.

“It is a little bit difficult because I haven’t played too much, but I got some minutes when I was away with the national team. Hopefully, I can get more (for Dundee United) now.”

A game of learning

While United were gutsy and resolute at Pittodrie – holding firm until the 84th minute – Peter Ambrose ultimately pounced to secure the points for the Reds.

However, a full midweek card of Premiership fixtures means there is no time to nurse that disappointment. A crucial clash with Motherwell is already upon the Terrors stars.

Dundee United man Odada has been patient to date
United man Odada has been patient to date. Image: SNS

“Football is a game of learning,” continued Odada. “You learn from previous games, and you learn from your mistakes. So, this (Motherwell match) is an opportunity. We are working hard to get the points we want.

We were disappointed against Aberdeen because we defended well. It would have been better if we’d had a positive result. But there were positive things to take from it.

“We are lucky this is football – it’s not athletics – and we have a good chance to redeem ourselves on Wednesday.

The carrot of going five points clear

Indeed, the visit of Stuart Kettlewell’s charges has taken on particular significance.

Not only does it provide an opportunity for “revenge” – in Odada’s words – for the Premier Sports Cup quarter final exit at Fir Park last month, but United could streak five points clear in fourth place; a real carrot for the hosts.

While far too early to consider such things, that is likely to be the final European qualification place, depending on the winners of the Scottish Cup.

Dundee United's Kenya international Richard Odada
International action for Kenya, pictured, has kept Odada sharp. Image: Shutterstock.

But Odada says United are remaining grounded.

“There are a lot of new players here and it’s a new group,” added Odada. “So far, we have done a good job, and we need to keep on going. Let’s see what will happen.

“We are positive, we’re working, and we have a mentality of winning in every match. That is our way.

Conversation