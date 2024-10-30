Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault

Serial offender Del Banks has been jailed again after admitting raiding a historic Perth hat shop, dealing drugs, assaulting a betting shop worker and robbing a man in a close.

The 36-year-old HMP Grampian inmate was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted crimes committed throughout 2023.

The habitual criminal missed the birth of his first child while on remand for the offences.

Banks, once used as a poster boy by critics of “soft touch justice”, was jailed again – this time for 25 months – having received more than two dozen custodial sentences previously.

Hat shop heist

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Banks’ spate of offending began on May 25 in 2023 when he smashed his way into Elegance of Perth on Atholl Street.

His forced entry was heard by an upstairs neighbour and police found a large pool of blood on the shop floor.

He was caught in the rear courtyard and police recovered more than £3,500 worth of street valium pills, along with a metal pole in a blood-stained Morrison’s bag he had dropped nearby.

When officers searched him, he was racist and abusive and failed to disclose he had an uncapped needle in his pocket.

Bloodied Banks, who initially told police he had been stabbed, was taken to hospital, where he told officers: “I make more in a day than you do in a week selling fake vallies.”

He added: “I am a criminal. Who cares?”

Banks admitted breaking into the shop and stealing two card authenticators, an iPod, bank cards, jewellery and keys.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of Etizolam, threatening or abusive behaviour towards police and culpably and recklessly conduct.

Following his raid, shop boss Kayti Masson thanked the local community for their support for the long-running enterprise.

Close assault

Having been released on bail for the break-in, he met his next victim for the first time on September 19 that year.

The pair went to a block of flats in South William Street, Perth, to buy drugs at 11pm.

Half an hour later, his victim left for a cigarette but Banks and another man pounced and assaulted him.

He was struck on the head and fell to the ground, before Banks straddled him and began raining punches.

His victim got to his feet but was brought back to the ground and repeatedly punched again.

Banks admitted the assault and robbing his victim of a mobile phone, cash and drugs.

The victim was taken to hospital after neighbours dialled 999 and was found to have extensive facial bruising and bruising across both shoulder blades.

‘I’m Del Banks’

Ten days later, Banks’ offending resumed in Perth when he threatened people in a close at St Johnstoun’s Buildings in Charles Street.

He told a woman taking her dog out at 2.30pm: “You chased me with your dog the other night, get your boyfriend down the stairs – I’m going to slit his throat.”

He then told the stunned woman: “Do you know who I am? I’m Del Banks, I’ll slit your throat too.”

After being told police would be phoned, Banks left but arrived at the Betfred store on Perth’s High Street half an hour later.

He began aggressively banging a betting machine and staff approached.

Banks told the employee he would batter and stab him and the shocked worker fell as Banks punched him in the face before being pushed out of the store.

He made his way to a flat in Union Street and entered without permission before being removed by the woman who lived there.

Banks admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at all three Perth premises on September 29 last year and assaulting the Betfred worker.

Accused ‘at crossroads’

Solicitor Linda Clark explained Banks has been on remand for 393 days, missing the birth of his first child.

She said: “He has taken steps within the prison system to address these difficulties.

“For the first time, Mr Banks faces a crossroads of having to think of somebody else other than himself.

“He acknowledges he was out of control.

“He is keen to secure his liberty when the court deems fit – he is keen to make a go of being a father.”

Jailing Banks, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “You have numerous previous convictions. I’m satisfied a custodial sentence would be appropriate.”

In 2004, Banks was controversially taken by social workers to a Black Eyed Peas Concert in Manchester in 2004 in an effort to curb his offending.

In 2019, he was jailed for the 26th time and has been jailed again since then.

