Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

Children will head out guising on Thursday.

By Andrew Robson
Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Guisers will hope for a dry night on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Children across Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be hoping for dry conditions as they head out guising at Halloween.

The week got off to a murky start on Monday with low clouds and patchy showers.

However, there is better weather on the horizon – which should mean the rain stays away for many on Thursday night.

Halloween forecast for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling shows while it is set to be overcast for most areas on Thursday, conditions should be dry for most eastern areas, including Dundee, Angus and Fife.

Any rain is likely to be in as northern and western parts of Perthshire, as well as some areas of Stirlingshire.

There will be daytime highs of about 15°C on Thursday.

There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday. I
A rainfall map for Thursday evening. Image: Met Office
Temperatures at 6pm on Thursday for Halloween
Temperatures at 6pm on Thursday. Image: Met Office

By 6pm, the temperature will have dropped to about 13°C – though the breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

The rest of the week is also expected to be mild, with highs of about 15°C on Tuesday and 14°C on Wednesday, before a slight dip for the weekend.

Witches, wizards and goblins roamed the streets of Stirling over the weekend to celebrate Halloween.

Conversation