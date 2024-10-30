‘Long tailbacks’ after crash near A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Long tailbacks’ after crash near A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee

There has also been a three-car crash on the M90 near Milnathort.

By Andrew Robson
Breaking news

Drivers are facing “long tailbacks” between Perth and Dundee after a crash near the A90 roadworks.

Motorists are reporting longer queues than usual due to the collision on the northbound carriageway before the contraflow system.

The delays come amid major roadworks on the Glencarse overbridge.

One driver stuck in the traffic said: “There are long tailbacks on the A90, even longer than usual.

The A90 tailbacks on Wednesday morning.
The A90 tailbacks on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps

“It’s due to a small bump between a flatbed truck and a car which means they’ve stopped just before the merge for the contraflow.”

Traffic Scotland is reporting northbound delays of more than 15 minutes.

Elsewhere, there has been a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway of the M90 at Junction 8 near Milnathort.

Traffic Scotland is also reporting that the A9 is partially blocked southbound at Auchterarder due to a traffic incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Tayside, Fife and Stirling Halloween weather forecast as region set for mild but blustery…
Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison…
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
6
The A90 was closed near Inchture. Image: Google Street View
A90 reopens in both directions in Carse of Gowrie after 'police incident'
The Red Burrow hobbit home at Craighead Howfs.
Perthshire 'hobbit-style' glamping pods go viral on TikTok
Ryan Kinnear
Families' tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of…
A93 Glasgow Road near Aldi, Perth
Emergency gas repairs to shut Glasgow Road near Perth city centre
4
Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth.
Perth restaurant selling curry for a penny
CR0050504 , Alasdair Clark, Blairgowrie. Unison Picket John Swinney Office. Picture shows; Unison Members picket outside the offices of the High Honourable John Swinney MSP First Minister of Scotland today in a continuing row over pay. Thursday 24th October 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire school strikes and Budget warnings: The Courier’s political digest for Monday October 28

Conversation