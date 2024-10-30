‘Long tailbacks’ after crash near A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee

Drivers are facing “long tailbacks” between Perth and Dundee after a crash near the A90 roadworks.

Motorists are reporting longer queues than usual due to the collision on the northbound carriageway before the contraflow system.

The delays come amid major roadworks on the Glencarse overbridge.

One driver stuck in the traffic said: “There are long tailbacks on the A90, even longer than usual.

“It’s due to a small bump between a flatbed truck and a car which means they’ve stopped just before the merge for the contraflow.”

Traffic Scotland is reporting northbound delays of more than 15 minutes.

Elsewhere, there has been a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway of the M90 at Junction 8 near Milnathort.

Traffic Scotland is also reporting that the A9 is partially blocked southbound at Auchterarder due to a traffic incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

