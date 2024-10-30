Fife carer stole hundreds from vulnerable woman’s account

A carer from Fife stole hundreds of pounds from a care home resident in Leven after being asked to help her at the bank.

Jemma Hart was asked to get money for the woman, who uses a wheelchair, but later used the details she was given to make two “significant” withdrawals of her own.

She also used the bank card to pay for shopping.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court she broke down in tears after admitting the thefts.

Fiscal Depute Annie Henderson said: “The accused was employed at Glenburnie care home as a care assistant.

“(The complainer) is a resident of the care home.

“She has full capacity but her sister has power of attorney.

“She has mobility issues – she used a wheelchair and is unable to leave the home alone.”

Ms Henderson said the victim’s sister had noticed an unusual transaction on the account.

Her sister had not made the purchases and had not asked anyone else to do so.

This led to the card being cancelled.

Illegal transactions

Ms Henderson continued: “On November 2, the complainer had a hospital appointment and the accused accompanied her.

“On the return journey she asked the accused to take her to the bank to activate her new card.

“The accused took her to the TSB in Leven and (the complainer) gave her the PIN and card and asked her to withdraw £200.

“On November 21, the complainer was made aware by her sister of two significant withdrawals – £200 on November 3 and £250 on November 13.

“The complainer stated that the only person who knew the details of her new card was the accused.”

The card was also used at Glen Grocers in Leven to buy goods worth almost £90.

Compensation order

Calling the offences a “sorry tale”, Sheriff Clair McLachlan asked Hart – who represented herself – for the reasons.

The tearful accused said: “It’s no excuse but I wasn’t speaking to my family and I was suffering with my mental health.

“I’m deeply ashamed.”

Hart, 32, of Kennoway, admitted fraudulently using a bank card between October 23 and November 19 last year, as well as stealing a bank card and two sums of money in November.

Sheriff McLachlan ordered her to pay the complainer £450 in compensation.

