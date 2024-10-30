Fife carer stole hundreds from vulnerable woman’s account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife carer stole hundreds from vulnerable woman’s account

Jemma Hart was asked to withdraw funds for the woman but used the card details to make two “significant” withdrawals of her own.

By Kirsty McIntosh
ATM withdrawal
The carer stole hundreds from the woman's account. Image: Shutterstock

A carer from Fife stole hundreds of pounds from a care home resident in Leven after being asked to help her at the bank.

Jemma Hart was asked to get money for the woman, who uses a wheelchair, but later used the details she was given to make two “significant” withdrawals of her own.

She also used the bank card to pay for shopping.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court she broke down in tears after admitting the thefts.

Fiscal Depute Annie Henderson said: “The accused was employed at Glenburnie care home as a care assistant.

“(The complainer) is a resident of the care home.

“She has full capacity but her sister has power of attorney.

“She has mobility issues – she used a wheelchair and is unable to leave the home alone.”

Ms Henderson said the victim’s sister had noticed an unusual transaction on the account.

Her sister had not made the purchases and had not asked anyone else to do so.

This led to the card being cancelled.

Illegal transactions

Ms Henderson continued: “On November 2, the complainer had a hospital appointment and the accused accompanied her.

“On the return journey she asked the accused to take her to the bank to activate her new card.

“The accused took her to the TSB in Leven and (the complainer) gave her the PIN and card and asked her to withdraw £200.

“On November 21, the complainer was made aware by her sister of two significant withdrawals – £200 on November 3 and £250 on November 13.

“The complainer stated that the only person who knew the details of her new card was the accused.”

The card was also used at Glen Grocers in Leven to buy goods worth almost £90.

Compensation order

Calling the offences a “sorry tale”, Sheriff Clair McLachlan asked Hart – who represented herself – for the reasons.

The tearful accused said: “It’s no excuse but I wasn’t speaking to my family and I was suffering with my mental health.

“I’m deeply ashamed.”

Hart, 32, of Kennoway, admitted fraudulently using a bank card between October 23 and November 19 last year, as well as stealing a bank card and two sums of money in November.

Sheriff McLachlan ordered her to pay the complainer £450 in compensation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William Russell
Rapist babysitter to serve more time for Perth Prison lunch queue scrap
Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Scott Ney
Dundee man jailed for early-morning hammer attack
Lushuai Maxwell
Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has 'crossed custody threshold'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Attempted murder and car fires charges
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison…
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of 'stealing' two-year-old child in Dundee park
Stuart Matchett
Angus killer driver spat at police after discharging himself from hospital
Ryan Kinnear
Families' tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of…