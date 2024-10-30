Tenants evacuate after ‘explosion’ during blaze outside Dundee flats

Residents had to evacuate their homes after an “explosion” during a blaze outside a Dundee block.

Firefighters and police were called to Kingsway East on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred outside an address in Mid Craigie, near the junction with Westhall Court, at around 9.30pm.

One tenant said his young children and wife awoke to an explosion near their bedrooms.

He said: “My wife and children awoke to a loud explosion outside our address.

“There was smoke all around, inside our home and inside the block.

“I was working and rushed back to the house.

“I’m so thankful neighbours helped to get them out and provided blankets for my children.

“When I’ve come out this morning (Wednesday) you can see the window frame has been damaged and the grass is charred from the blaze.

“The impact on our family has been profound, my kids were left in tears by what’s happened.”

Dundee blaze already extinguished when firefighters arrived

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the blaze had been extinguished upon arrival.

Police were also contacted.

The SFRS spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a blaze outside an address at Kingsway East at 9.27pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the incident from Kingsway.

“Upon arrival the blaze was already extinguished.

“Crews used a thermal imaging camera as part of their inquiries and requested police attendance.

“The stop message came in at 9.47pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Tuesday, 29 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire set outside flats on Kingsway East, Dundee.

“Inquiries are continuing into this incident and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3849 of 29 October.”