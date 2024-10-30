Tenants evacuate after ‘explosion’ during blaze outside Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tenants evacuate after ‘explosion’ during blaze outside Dundee flats

One tenant said his young children and wife awoke to an explosion near their bedrooms.

By James Simpson
Fire-hit block at Kingsway East, Dundee
Firefighters and police were called to a block at Kingsway East. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Residents had to evacuate their homes after an “explosion” during a blaze outside a Dundee block.

Firefighters and police were called to Kingsway East on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred outside an address in Mid Craigie, near the junction with Westhall Court, at around 9.30pm.

One tenant said his young children and wife awoke to an explosion near their bedrooms.

He said: “My wife and children awoke to a loud explosion outside our address.

“There was smoke all around, inside our home and inside the block.

“I was working and rushed back to the house.

“I’m so thankful neighbours helped to get them out and provided blankets for my children.

“When I’ve come out this morning (Wednesday) you can see the window frame has been damaged and the grass is charred from the blaze.

“The impact on our family has been profound, my kids were left in tears by what’s happened.”

Dundee blaze already extinguished when firefighters arrived

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the blaze had been extinguished upon arrival.

Police were also contacted.

The SFRS spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a blaze outside an address at Kingsway East at 9.27pm.

“One appliance was dispatched to the incident from Kingsway.

“Upon arrival the blaze was already extinguished.

“Crews used a thermal imaging camera as part of their inquiries and requested police attendance.

“The stop message came in at 9.47pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Tuesday, 29 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire set outside flats on Kingsway East, Dundee.

“Inquiries are continuing into this incident and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3849 of 29 October.”

Conversation