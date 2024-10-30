5 of the best child-friendly cafes in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 of the best child-friendly cafes in Tayside

These cafes and restaurants go out of their way to create a welcoming and friendly experience for families.

A selection of dishes from One Two Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport.
Steak ciabatta, tuna bagel, chicken pesto ciabatta and soup at One Two Three Cup of Tea, Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Looking for somewhere to take the whole family for lunch or dinner? We’ve got you covered with these family-friendly cafes and restaurants where you can relax and feel at home.

It isn’t always easy to find somewhere to eat that offers a menu to suit all ages and a relaxed vibe that allows for wee ones who can’t stay in their seats for a whole meal.

So whether you’re stopping in for a bite of lunch or celebrating an occasion, here are some suggestions for your family meal.

The display untit and till at One Two Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport.
One Two Three Cup of Tea in Tayport is really family-friendly. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport was set up to create a welcoming space for parents and children. There’s a fun play area to keep the wee ones occupied, a kid-friendly menu, excellent coffee and friendly staff who create a lovely atmosphere for families. They are also dog friendly so the entire family can go.

Address: 55 Castle Street, Tayport, DD6 9AA

The large sign outside Clayton Caravan Park near St Andrews.
Clayton Caravan Park has all you need to entertain your kids and great food for them too. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Clayton Caravan Park restaurant

Clayton Caravan Park is fully kitted out to entertain children. With the soft play which costs only £1, outdoor park, swimming pool, adventure golf and occasional bouncy castle – you can spend an entire day there. The menu offers popular mains for kids with a choice of sides that include healthy options. You can eat in the soft play area or the restaurant or the café connected to the swimming pool.

Address: St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9YB

A hall inside Dundee's McManus Galleries.
McManus Galleries Café is a relaxed place to take the family for lunch. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The McManus Galleries Café

The relaxed atmosphere of the café in The McManus Galleries provides a lovely setting to take your kids for lunch. There’s space for them to move around when they need to, even taking little forays into the museum. The menu offers smaller portions for under 10s and includes baked potatoes, toasties, mac and cheese among other favourites.

Address: Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DA

A photo of fishcakes, chips and mushy peas from The Tailend in Dundee.
The house fishcakes with mushy peas and chips. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

The Tailend

Not only do kids eat free all day, every day at the Tailend in Dundee, and on Sunday at the St Andrews restaurant, the staff are so welcoming towards families. The menu offers a good choice for wee ones and has an excellent gluten free options. And the 2-4-1 desserts on Wednesdays in Dundee is definitely going to be a winner!

Address: 130 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PD & 81 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DH

The Newport Inn's delicious looking homemade pizza.
The Tuscan Vibe pizza is a great option for families at The Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Newport Inn

Since The Parlour’s Gillian veal took over this stunning venue in Newport, there’s a more relaxed and family-friendly feel to dining there. They offer colouring-in for wee ones and the delicious pizzas go down a treat. They often run “kids eat free” promos in the holidays too.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport on Tay, DD6 8AB

More from Food & Drink

A selection of shellfish in Dune's seafood boil.
What did I think of the Scottish seafood boil at Dean Banks’ Dune in…
Mato's Cafe exterior on Friars Street in Stirling city centre
15 of the best places for lunch in Stirling
David and Hazel Lowe outside their Mexican food truck at Crombie Country Park, pointing to their menu.
Angus meets Mexico with Scottish-inspired quesadillas at Crombie Country Park
Chloe Hutchison prepping squash in the Rothes Halls kitchen.
How Chloe, 25, found food skills and friendship at Fife's The Sunshine Kitchen
CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening…
Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas
Anona Gow cooking a venison dish on her Aga.
ScotRail romance sparks shift from Fife lawyer to Angus venison chef
Auchenbowie House has a rich history. Image: Organic Architects/Stirling Council
New gin and whisky distillery proposed for historic walled garden in Stirling
The Mamma Mia Pizza, which is the house special. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
What was the pizza like at Mamma Mia in Stirling?
Chilo's on Cowane Street is serving up Halal Aberdeen Angus beef burgers. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Inside Stirling's newest city centre burger restaurant

Conversation