5 of the best child-friendly cafes in Tayside

Looking for somewhere to take the whole family for lunch or dinner? We’ve got you covered with these family-friendly cafes and restaurants where you can relax and feel at home.

It isn’t always easy to find somewhere to eat that offers a menu to suit all ages and a relaxed vibe that allows for wee ones who can’t stay in their seats for a whole meal.

So whether you’re stopping in for a bite of lunch or celebrating an occasion, here are some suggestions for your family meal.

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea

One, Two, Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport was set up to create a welcoming space for parents and children. There’s a fun play area to keep the wee ones occupied, a kid-friendly menu, excellent coffee and friendly staff who create a lovely atmosphere for families. They are also dog friendly so the entire family can go.

Address: 55 Castle Street, Tayport, DD6 9AA

Clayton Caravan Park restaurant

Clayton Caravan Park is fully kitted out to entertain children. With the soft play which costs only £1, outdoor park, swimming pool, adventure golf and occasional bouncy castle – you can spend an entire day there. The menu offers popular mains for kids with a choice of sides that include healthy options. You can eat in the soft play area or the restaurant or the café connected to the swimming pool.

Address: St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9YB

The McManus Galleries Café

The relaxed atmosphere of the café in The McManus Galleries provides a lovely setting to take your kids for lunch. There’s space for them to move around when they need to, even taking little forays into the museum. The menu offers smaller portions for under 10s and includes baked potatoes, toasties, mac and cheese among other favourites.

Address: Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DA

The Tailend

Not only do kids eat free all day, every day at the Tailend in Dundee, and on Sunday at the St Andrews restaurant, the staff are so welcoming towards families. The menu offers a good choice for wee ones and has an excellent gluten free options. And the 2-4-1 desserts on Wednesdays in Dundee is definitely going to be a winner!

Address: 130 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PD & 81 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DH

The Newport Inn

Since The Parlour’s Gillian veal took over this stunning venue in Newport, there’s a more relaxed and family-friendly feel to dining there. They offer colouring-in for wee ones and the delicious pizzas go down a treat. They often run “kids eat free” promos in the holidays too.

Address: 1 High Street, Newport on Tay, DD6 8AB