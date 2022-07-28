8 of the best chippies in Dundee to get the ultimate fish supper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland is one of the best places to enjoy a fish supper.

Not only because we have some brilliant fish and chip shops across the country, but because the fish they use is incredibly fresh.

While the fish supper is a popular choice, chippies in Dundee work hard to incorporate a range of different dishes that are sure to entice old and new customers to keep coming back.

To help readers narrow down their search when looking for the best chippie to visit, the Food and Drink Team has devised a list of some of their recommended places.

From fish cakes to halloumi fritters, to spicy fish and battered Arbroath smokies, be sure to check out some of these venues next time you’re looking to tuck into a takeaway.

If we’ve missed your favourite off the list let us know in the comments. You can also leave a recommendation of what you love to order.

Tailend

The Tailend has a fantastic reputation in Dundee as being one of the best in the city.

Also boasting a premises in St Andrews, this brand has fresh and local produce at the heart of it.

From haddock to salmon, to scampi, seabass, Arbroath smokies, tiger prawns, scallops and more, this is the place to come for the most unique chippie offering.

As well as their fish burger, there’s beef and chicken versions and a vegan Cajun burger which we’ve heard is delicious.

All of the other usual suspects that should be on a chippie menu remain, as well as halloumi fries with sriracha mayonnaise and a few other surprises. You can also sit in their restaurants if you’d prefer to dine out.

Address: 81 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH and 130 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PD

Fresh and chips

Situated near the Whitfield area of Dundee, Fresh and Chips cook all of their food to order to ensure customers get the best supper they can make.

It is open six days a week Monday to Saturday from 4-10pm and boasts quite an extensive menu.

We spied halloumi fritters on their menu, and the spicy fish which has a secret spice in the batter sounded incredibly appetising. There’s also a grilled Masala fish which is marinated in spices.

If you’re a fan of Arbroath smokies, these guys have the option on their menu to try them battered, so if you’re looking for something a little different be sure to try that.

You’ll also find homemade onion rings, breaded mushrooms and mozzarella sticks on the menu to add to your order as sides.

Address: Lothian Crescent, Dundee DD4 0SD

The Silvery Tay

Another long-standing chippie of the community, the team at The Silver Tay has more than 40 years experience under their belts.

Like many of the other chippies in Dundee, all of the food is cooked to order and there’s something on the menu that will suit all.

As well as having regular items they also boast a mini supper menu which has a half portion of chips or two fritters or a half portion of onion rings. This menu was designed for those with a smaller appetitive or for those in search of a lighter lunch.

Address: 91 Charleston Drive, Dundee DD2 2HB

Jamie’s

If you’ve never tried a hot dog in batter you can do just that at Jamie’s.

You can also order a load of other battered goods including burgers, fish, sausages and more. Anything you want battered, these guys can make it happen.

They also offer a munchy box which incorporates a half pizza (which can be battered), chips, three chicken goujons, three chicken nuggets, a dip of your choice and a can of juice for £7.95.

Don’t forget a portion of curry sauce to dip your chips into.

Address: 151 Clepington Road, Dundee DD3 7SN

Tony’s

According to their website Tony’s puts “the fun into fish, the cheers into chips”.

Located at Linfield Place the team fry up some delicious dishes which include fish, haggis, fishcakes and sausages,

The family-run business is well-known for running regular competitions and has been a part of the community since 1993.

They are open seven days a week from 4-10pm and offer a home delivery service which has proven really popular throughout the pandemic.

From scampi to haddock fish bites, to king ribs, pies, a white pudding fritter, burgers, pizzas and more, you can almost get everything at this chippie.

Address: 1 Linfield Street, Dundee DD4 8LG

The Tay Fry Inn

Serving up fish suppers on one of Dundee’s busiest roads, The Tay Fry Inn has been a part of the community for years.

It serves up all of your chippie classics such as haddock, all sorts of puddings, steak and mince pies, smoked and battered sausages and lots more.

They even offer a spam fritter which is battered and a full deep fried pizza, or half if you’re not feeling as peckish, both of which can also be battered.

Address: 181-183 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

Murray’s

While you’ll easily find Murray’s on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry it is more likely your nose will guide you, following the sweet smells of the chippie.

A family business, the team at Murray’s has extensive experience having more than 40 years between them.

Located close to the Broughty Ferry promenade, we recommend you grab your fish supper and take it down to the water to enjoy your dinner with a view.

Other favourites include their burgers, sausages and puddings.

Address: 23-25 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BH

Glenn’s Fish and Chips

This Dundonian chippie has a large menu for customers to pick from.

Whether you like haddock, which is very traditional in Scotland, or prefer cod, you’re sure to find a dish that will satisfy your taste buds.

There’s plenty on the menu for those who aren’t a fan of fish too.

Smoked sausage, chicken nuggets and fillets, haggis puddings, red, white and black puddings, no to mention battered pizza and munchie boxes all feature on their menu.

Address: 188 King Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AY