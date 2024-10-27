Best pictures of spooky Halloween fun in Stirling city centre

Witches, wizards and goblins roamed the streets of Stirling over the weekend to celebrate Halloween.

Events organised by Go Forth Stirling saw children don a variety of costumes and go guising at local retailers.

Youngsters also took part in wand-making workshops and enjoyed watching street performer Magic Merlin.

Families also made their way through the city, gathering magical ingredients for a spell as part of Go Forth’s Halloween Trail.

After dark, King Street’s iconic Athenaeum was lit up with Halloween graphics.

Photographer Ciara Tait captured some of the most spook-tacular moments from the day.

