News Best pictures of spooky Halloween fun in Stirling city centre Guisers dressed up in fang-tastic costumes to go trick-or-treating around the city. Adair and Erraid Ramsay, aged 12 and 10, were enjoying the Halloween activities. Image: Ciara Tait By Isla Glen October 27 2024, 6:16pm Witches, wizards and goblins roamed the streets of Stirling over the weekend to celebrate Halloween. Events organised by Go Forth Stirling saw children don a variety of costumes and go guising at local retailers. Youngsters also took part in wand-making workshops and enjoyed watching street performer Magic Merlin. Families also made their way through the city, gathering magical ingredients for a spell as part of Go Forth's Halloween Trail. After dark, King Street's iconic Athenaeum was lit up with Halloween graphics. Photographer Ciara Tait captured some of the most spook-tacular moments from the day. Meg Thomas and Josie Ritchie were teaching children how to make magic wands. Image Ciara Tait Niamh Spowart, aged six, in a spooky costume. Image: Ciara Tait Mckayla Alexander, aged nine, had dressed up for the event. Image: Ciara Tait Staff members from Nevermore tattoo and Tinkerbells Emporium. Image: Ciara Tait Josh and Eilidh Cowan, aged 11 and four, showing off their costumes. Image: Ciara Tait James and Poppy Allan with their father and Jitka Fleglova from Go Forth Stirling. Image: Ciara Tait Magic Merlin provided the entertainment. Image: Ciara Tait Eleanor and Maddlin Armstrong, aged four and two, with their parents. Image: Ciara Tait Brothers Brodie and Arran Wilson were dressed for the occasion. Image: Ciara Tait Mason Shaw guising with Amy and Emily Sartain. Image: Ciara Tait Leo Smith, Archie Halliday and Jessica Forson with Penny the Cavapoo. Image: Ciara Tait For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.
