Best pictures of spooky Halloween fun in Stirling city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Best pictures of spooky Halloween fun in Stirling city centre

Guisers dressed up in fang-tastic costumes to go trick-or-treating around the city.

Adair and Erraid Ramsay, aged 12 and 10, were enjoying the Halloween activities. Image: Ciara Tait
Adair and Erraid Ramsay, aged 12 and 10, were enjoying the Halloween activities. Image: Ciara Tait
By Isla Glen

Witches, wizards and goblins roamed the streets of Stirling over the weekend to celebrate Halloween.

Events organised by Go Forth Stirling saw children don a variety of costumes and go guising at local retailers.

Youngsters also took part in wand-making workshops and enjoyed watching street performer Magic Merlin.

Families also made their way through the city, gathering magical ingredients for a spell as part of Go Forth’s Halloween Trail.

After dark, King Street’s iconic Athenaeum was lit up with Halloween graphics.

Photographer Ciara Tait captured some of the most spook-tacular moments from the day.

Meg Thomas and Josie Ritchie were teaching children how to make magic wands. Image Ciara Tait
Niamh Spowart, aged six, in a spooky costume. Image: Ciara Tait
Mckayla Alexander, aged nine, had dressed up for the event. Image: Ciara Tait
Staff members from Nevermore tattoo and Tinkerbells Emporium. Image: Ciara Tait
Josh and Eilidh Cowan, aged 11 and four, showing off their costumes. Image: Ciara Tait
James and Poppy Allan with their father and Jitka Fleglova from Go Forth Stirling. Image: Ciara Tait
Magic Merlin provided the entertainment. Image: Ciara Tait
Eleanor and Maddlin Armstrong, aged four and two, with their parents. Image: Ciara Tait
Brothers Brodie and Arran Wilson were dressed for the occasion.  Image: Ciara Tait
Mason Shaw guising with Amy and Emily Sartain. Image: Ciara Tait
Leo Smith, Archie Halliday and Jessica Forson with Penny the Cavapoo. Image: Ciara Tait

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

Bethany Haines with her dad David Haines.
10 years on: Daughter of murdered Perth aid worker, David Haines, pays tribute to…
The cars alight on Charleston Drive.
Man to appear in court after vehicles 'deliberately' set on fire in Dundee
Police officers descended on Fairmuir Park on Saturday.
Youth clubs urge parents to be vigilant after man, 29, arrested for 'approaching child'…
3
Rory Stevenson, 12, was one of the Kirriemuir Apple Day helpers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sweet success for latest Kirriemuir Apple Day
The car overturned on Abbey Walk in St Andrews.
Emergency response after car flips onto roof in St Andrews
2
Lynsay Mill was sexually assaulted in Powrie Park in January 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee mum warns her sex attacker is still on loose as police investigation ends
Plan for Cupar Solar farm
Plans unveiled for Cupar solar farm the size of 88 football pitches
9
The planned layout of the Mains of Farnell development. Image: Archid Architects
Five-house plan for dilapidated farm steading near Brechin
Crashed BMW
Fife BMW driver crashed and rolled 'six times' on M90 in Storm Babet
Digital artist Clownetina dresses as the joker at her market stall in Dundee.
Best pictures from Dundee Comic Con 2024

Conversation