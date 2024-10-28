Dundee campaigner calls for English detectives to lead Eljamel investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee campaigner calls for English detectives to lead Eljamel investigation

Patient Pat Kelly is furious after The Courier revealed Police Scotland had appealed to the Scottish Government for help.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland should be stripped of the probe into disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel and English detectives should take over, a leading campaigner claims.

Patient Pat Kelly is demanding the drastic move after The Courier revealed investigators appealed to Scottish Government health officials for help.

“I’ve lost all faith in the police investigation,” Mr Kelly said.

Emails from November 2022 showed officers were struggling to establish if ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel’s butchery was criminal due to a lack of medical expertise.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

Detectives made a plea for help to Craig White, a senior health director, who was later assigned to set up the public inquiry into the scandal.

Mr Kelly, a former Dundee DJ, said this was unacceptable when the police are supposed to operate independently from the government.

“I just simply don’t trust the process,” he said. “I think the whole thing should be handed over to someone in England.”

He added: “If you’ve got a problem, you go to your boss, not the Scottish Government.

“This is an absolute mess of their own making. Questions have got to be asked.

Police first started probing Eljamel six years ago but appear to have made minimal progress since then.

Image: DC Thomson.

The case was only escalated to a major investigation last October, after the public inquiry into the fiasco had been ordered.

We previously reported detectives had drafted in an independent neurosurgeon who was pouring over the files of Eljamel’s patients.

More recent emails, obtained by The Courier through freedom of information requests, showed the team leading the public inquiry had contacted officers.

In April, officials suggested police may want to “join up resources” with the clinical review being held into the rogue surgeon’s cases.

Mr Kelly is infuriated by this and sees no reason for Professor Stephen Wigmore, heading up the reviews, to work closely with police.

‘No faith or trust’

“I just cannot see how any review can go ahead with police involvement,” he said. “We believed this was strictly independent.”

He added: “I have no faith or trust in Professor Wigmore now.”

Mr Kelly is also frustrated by what he sees as a lack of transparency from leading authorities.

He said: “The patients never knew anything about this.

“What resources are they sharing and why? Why are they not telling patients what’s going on?”

A police spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

A spokesperson for the Eljamel inquiry said: “The former patients of Mr Eljamel are and will be at the centre of the work of the Eljamel inquiry.

“The inquiry is a separate process from the Independent Clinical Review.”

Conversation