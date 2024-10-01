Best Halloween events for children in Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best Halloween events for children in Stirlingshire

Some of the most fang-tastic Halloween events for children in Stirling.

Children in costume trick or treating. Image: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Children in costume trick or treating. Image: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
By Isla Glen

Terrifying trails, fearsome food and petrifying parties are just some of Stirling’s Halloween offerings.

With pumpkins ready to be picked, ghoulish costumes in the supermarkets and sweets ready to be purchased for guisers, there is plenty to do on the run up to October 31.

We’ve rounded up some of the most fang-tastic Halloween events for children in Stirling.

HalloWILD at Blair Drummond

A ring tailed lemur sits next to carved pumpkins at Blair Drummond Safari Park. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Everyone’s favourite safari park is hosting family friendly fun this October.

There will be a Trick or Treat Trail, where youngsters hunt for letters and uncover a word for a spectacular prize.

Fearsome hay bale spiders will be dotted around the park, with children challenged to see how many they can find.

A hay bale jump pit and marshmallow fire pits are also on offer, as well as the chance to see all of Blair Drummond’s animals.

HalloWILD runs from October 12 to 31 and is included with regular tickets.

City centre fun from Go Forth Stirling

King Street in Stirling will host Halloween fun. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Go Forth Stirling are hosting a number of free city centre events.

Children can enjoy a magical trail running through Stirling, collecting magical ingredients needed to create a potion.

The trail runs from October 12 to 31. Maps are available from The Book Nook, Central Library and can be downloaded online.

City centre businesses are also dishing out treats to children on October 26.

Running from 12pm-4pm, those dressed to impress can visit participating shops and fill their bags with goodies.

King Street will also be hosting spooky fun on October 26 and 27.

The Athenaeum will be alight with Halloween decor and there will be un-boo-lievable street performers.

Youngsters can also try their hand at making their own wand at designated workshops.

Dobbies Little Scare-lings

Dobbies in Stirling. Image: Google Maps

Garden centre Dobbies is hosting a Howl-o-ween Party for kids.

Children are encouraged to dress up to enjoy terrifying treats, take part in gourd decorating and play games with the Dobbies monster.

The Halloween afternoon tea includes sandwich coffins, chocolate orange roulade and other spooky foods.

The party takes place on October 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

Tickets are £10.99 per child and must be reserved in advance.

Old Town Jail

Stirling Old Town Jail has terrifying tales. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

The Old Town Jail has plenty of gruesome Stirling history to share this Halloween.

Performers will share tales of the terrible Tolbooth and why the Old Town Jail was built, while youngsters can also see the cells and climb the observation tower.

Ghost tours and escape rooms are also perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Places should be reserved in advance and ticket prices vary.

Pumpkin picking

Arnprior Farm is popular for pumpkin picking. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Need a pumpkin to carve? There are plenty of local spots to pick one.

Briarlands Farm, near Blair Drummond, even has an on-site carving area at its patch.

Entry is £1.50 per person and it runs from October 12 to 27.

Arnprior Farm is close to selling out tickets for its Pumpkin Festival.

The event also has a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, bouncy castle and a selection of on-site food vendors.

Dobbies is also offering pumpkin picking for £9.99 per person on October 19, 20 and 26.

This includes a pumpkin, a children’s sweet treat, activity sheets, scavenger hunt and digital photos.

Let us know about any other Halloween events in Stirling by contacting isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

