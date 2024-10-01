Best Halloween events for children in Stirlingshire

Terrifying trails, fearsome food and petrifying parties are just some of Stirling’s Halloween offerings.

With pumpkins ready to be picked, ghoulish costumes in the supermarkets and sweets ready to be purchased for guisers, there is plenty to do on the run up to October 31.

We’ve rounded up some of the most fang-tastic Halloween events for children in Stirling.

HalloWILD at Blair Drummond

Everyone’s favourite safari park is hosting family friendly fun this October.

There will be a Trick or Treat Trail, where youngsters hunt for letters and uncover a word for a spectacular prize.

Fearsome hay bale spiders will be dotted around the park, with children challenged to see how many they can find.

A hay bale jump pit and marshmallow fire pits are also on offer, as well as the chance to see all of Blair Drummond’s animals.

HalloWILD runs from October 12 to 31 and is included with regular tickets.

City centre fun from Go Forth Stirling

Go Forth Stirling are hosting a number of free city centre events.

Children can enjoy a magical trail running through Stirling, collecting magical ingredients needed to create a potion.

The trail runs from October 12 to 31. Maps are available from The Book Nook, Central Library and can be downloaded online.

City centre businesses are also dishing out treats to children on October 26.

Running from 12pm-4pm, those dressed to impress can visit participating shops and fill their bags with goodies.

King Street will also be hosting spooky fun on October 26 and 27.

The Athenaeum will be alight with Halloween decor and there will be un-boo-lievable street performers.

Youngsters can also try their hand at making their own wand at designated workshops.

Dobbies Little Scare-lings

Garden centre Dobbies is hosting a Howl-o-ween Party for kids.

Children are encouraged to dress up to enjoy terrifying treats, take part in gourd decorating and play games with the Dobbies monster.

The Halloween afternoon tea includes sandwich coffins, chocolate orange roulade and other spooky foods.

The party takes place on October 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27.

Tickets are £10.99 per child and must be reserved in advance.

Old Town Jail

The Old Town Jail has plenty of gruesome Stirling history to share this Halloween.

Performers will share tales of the terrible Tolbooth and why the Old Town Jail was built, while youngsters can also see the cells and climb the observation tower.

Ghost tours and escape rooms are also perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Places should be reserved in advance and ticket prices vary.

Pumpkin picking

Need a pumpkin to carve? There are plenty of local spots to pick one.

Briarlands Farm, near Blair Drummond, even has an on-site carving area at its patch.

Entry is £1.50 per person and it runs from October 12 to 27.

Arnprior Farm is close to selling out tickets for its Pumpkin Festival.

The event also has a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, bouncy castle and a selection of on-site food vendors.

Dobbies is also offering pumpkin picking for £9.99 per person on October 19, 20 and 26.

This includes a pumpkin, a children’s sweet treat, activity sheets, scavenger hunt and digital photos.

Let us know about any other Halloween events in Stirling by contacting isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

