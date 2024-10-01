Broughty Ferry’s The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024

A Broughty Ferry kitchen-ware shop is celebrating “five fantastic years” in business, but the owners warned the last six months have been the toughest yet.

Kenny and Nicola Mitchell decided to buy The Scullery on Grey Street after noticing an advert in the front window left by the previous owner, who was looking to sell up.

After arranging the sale, the husband and wife team took on the reins in October 2019, just months before the pandemic would force them to close.

A family-run shop, every one involved in an immediate relative, with Nicola’s mum and brother Gavin all pitching in.

Kenny spent years working with Swedish giant H&M, but had always dreamed of owning his own business.

The Scullery celebrates five years

Kenny said the close-knit family team meant shoppers are offered a personal service every time they walked through the door.

“It’s been such a good five years,” he said.

“I always had a dream of running a business, and had spent years working in retail, mainly for H&M.

“My dad had owned his own company, which inspired me.

“We offer a full range of kitchen and home ware, as well as gifts and other items linked with food, like make-your-own jam sets and things like that.

“Nicola, my wife, and I were walking through Broughty Ferry in 2019, when we noticed a sign in the window.

“It snowballed from there, and on October 3 that year we opened as owners.

“Then, of course, lock-down hit and we had to close, not once but twice.

“But our customers keep coming through the door. It is important we stay on top of trends and sell good, genuine items and keep things fresh.

“And without our customers, we wouldn’t be in business.”

2024 a difficult year for The Scullery

But Kenny admits the last six months have been the toughest yet on the business, as costs continue to rise and people continue to tighten their belts.

“The last six months have been the toughest for us, since we opened. Even with having to close over lockdown.

“It is a challenge. Costs keep going up, energy prices keep going up. It has been difficult.

“But we keep going out to trade fairs the length and breadth of Scotland, to find the best makers and craftspeople to sell in The Scullery.

“Ultimately, we have terrific customers, who we love to go the extra mile for. Times are tough at the moment, but we still have enjoyed the last five years running our own business.”