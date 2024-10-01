Broughty Ferry’s The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Broughty Ferry’s The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024

Kenny and Nicola Mitchell have run their family business in the Ferry since 2019.

By Paul Malik
Kenny Mitchell, owner of The Scullery in Broughty Ferry.
Kenny Mitchell, owner of The Scullery in Broughty Ferry.

A Broughty Ferry kitchen-ware shop is celebrating “five fantastic years” in business, but the owners warned the last six months have been the toughest yet.

Kenny and Nicola Mitchell decided to buy The Scullery on Grey Street after noticing an advert in the front window left by the previous owner, who was looking to sell up.

After arranging the sale, the husband and wife team took on the reins in October 2019, just months before the pandemic would force them to close.

A family-run shop, every one involved in an immediate relative, with Nicola’s mum and brother Gavin all pitching in.

Kenny spent years working with Swedish giant H&M, but had always dreamed of owning his own business.

The Scullery celebrates five years

Kenny said the close-knit family team meant shoppers are offered a personal service every time they walked through the door.

“It’s been such a good five years,” he said.

“I always had a dream of running a business, and had spent years working in retail, mainly for H&M.

“My dad had owned his own company, which inspired me.

Kenny and Nicola Mitchell, owners of The Scullery. Image: Supplied.

“We offer a full range of kitchen and home ware, as well as gifts and other items linked with food, like make-your-own jam sets and things like that.

“Nicola, my wife, and I were walking through Broughty Ferry in 2019, when we noticed a sign in the window.

“It snowballed from there, and on October 3 that year we opened as owners.

“Then, of course, lock-down hit and we had to close, not once but twice.

“But our customers keep coming through the door. It is important we stay on top of trends and sell good, genuine items and keep things fresh.

“And without our customers, we wouldn’t be in business.”

2024 a difficult year for The Scullery

But Kenny admits the last six months have been the toughest yet on the business, as costs continue to rise and people continue to tighten their belts.

“The last six months have been the toughest for us, since we opened. Even with having to close over lockdown.

“It is a challenge. Costs keep going up, energy prices keep going up. It has been difficult.

Kenny inside his store. Image: The Scullery

“But we keep going out to trade fairs the length and breadth of Scotland, to find the best makers and craftspeople to sell in The Scullery.

“Ultimately, we have terrific customers, who we love to go the extra mile for. Times are tough at the moment, but we still have enjoyed the last five years running our own business.”

More from Business

Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.
Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes
Lock Shop in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
New owners for 40-year-old Dundee locksmith business
Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
Fife businessman flying high with drone company
Sarah Jardine at Epipole in Rosyth, demonstrating the epiCam portable Retina Scanner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm's vision to eradicate preventable blindness
Steve James, chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders' Association. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman's mission to make Broughty Ferry a 'go-to destination'
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts
4
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps
Ewan McGregor's favourite Crieff kilt shop relaunches with special event
Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa general manager Paul Mooney. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Apex Hotel: Dundee boss on latest upgrade as part of £4.5m investment
Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
Dundee University's Life Sciences Innovation Hub Image: University of Dundee
Dundee drug company adds staff and moves to new labs after £4m funding round

Conversation