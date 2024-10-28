No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves off quick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

No Dundee United injury returns as Jim Goodwin tells Tannadice stars to dust themselves off quick

United will be without Ross Graham, Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult in midweek.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin walks the touchline at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin does not expect any of his Dundee United absentees to be in contention to face Motherwell in midweek.

Key defender Ross Graham is still out with a hamstring strain, while Craig Sibbald will be sidelined until 2025 following groin surgery.

Louis Moult – who was among the United fans at Pittodrie on Saturday – and captain Ross Docherty have more opaque recovery timelines as the experienced duo are nursed back to full fitness.

However, boss Goodwin is not counting on their availability at Tannadice on Wednesday.

Ryan Strain enters the action on his long awaited Premiership debut for Dundee United
Ryan Strain’s return was a silver lining to the current fitness issues at Tannadice Image: SNS

“Of course, we are limited in terms of the options that we’ve got off the bench,” explained Goodwin.

“The four players that are missing for us are Ross Graham, (Ross) Docherty, our captain, (Craig) Sibbald, Louis Moult – and arguably, all four players would be pushing for a place in the starting 11.

“So, we are a little bit light in numbers at the moment.

“However, every other manager will be in this situation at one point or another. I think we’ve come through it pretty well prior to Saturday.

“It’s not looking likely we’ll have any of the guys back (for the Motherwell game). The squad that we had available at Aberdeen will likely be the squad that we’ll have for the next game – and we’re not going to make any excuses.”

United fans “showed their appreciation” for gutsy show

Goodwin, meanwhile, praised United’s “brilliant” support in the Granite City following a galling late defeat.

Dundee United were roared on by a packed away end
United were roared on by a packed away end. Image: SNS

The away allocation for the fixture – around 1,000 tickets – was snapped up within an hour of going on sale and, despite being vastly outnumbered at a sold-out Pittodrie, the travelling Arabs made their voices heard.

And they gave the United players a warm reception in the teeming rain despite a maiden Premiership away defeat of the campaign. 

“The supporters were brilliant all night and showed their appreciation to the players at the end of the game,” he added.

More from Dundee United

Contrasting emotions as Aberdeen grab the points against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Dons depth shines through as jaw dropping moment counts…
Peter Ambrose, No.32, wheels away in celebration
Jim Goodwin insists better team won as Dundee United fall to Aberdeen defeat
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like 'being booted', mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons stalwart Graeme Shinnie
Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen 'past' irrelevant as Dundee United boss shrugs off Pittodrie fan reception
Joe Newell is given his marching orders by ref Graham.
SFA panel deliver unanimous 'incorrect' Joe Newell verdict following Dundee United red card
Jim Goodwin, pictured, returns to Aberdeen as an opposition manager for the first time since being sacked
5 things you need to know ahead of Aberdeen vs Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe in his new surroundings
Mathew Cudjoe lands new club after Dundee United exit – and links up with…
Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Ryan Strain return tipped to unlock Dundee United midfield wild card as Jim Goodwin…
Jack Newman could be left in limbo
Dundee United bid to BLOCK Jack Newman axe as Inverness admin leaves Tannadice kid…
Glenn Middleton, right, burns past Lewis Miller before teeing up Sam Dalby to score against Hibs
Glenn Middleton urged to 'simplify' by Dundee United boss after 'outstanding' impact

Conversation