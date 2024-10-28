Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve

The Dark Blues fell to a third straight home defeat as St Johnstone came from behind to win at Dens Park.

Gutted Simon Murray at the final whistle against St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are letting themselves down in key moments says Simon Murray.

Despite a positive start to the campaign, form has taken a turn in recent weeks with St Johnstone inflicting a third straight home defeat at the weekend.

Those have included giving away two poor goals against Aberdeen, a late collapse against Kilmarnock and another late winner for Saints.

The Dark Blues looked to be gaining a point at the weekend after playing poorly only for Nicky Clark’s late goal to see the Perth side take the points back down the A90.

“There’s obviously been some good parts to the season so far, we’ve played well in games,” Murray said of the season so far.

“It’s the key moments where we obviously need to get better.

“You look at the Kilmarnock game, it wasn’t too far away, and then again on Saturday.

“The responsibility is on the players, every one of us.

Simon Murray notched his eighth goal in 14 games this season but it wasn’t enough for victory. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Saturday was hard.

“We started the game quite well, on the front foot and pressing them well. There were a few mistakes and we got the goal. We defended well up to half time.

“At that point we felt we’d get in, regroup and talk about what we could do better.

“In the second half we just couldn’t get to grips with them to be honest.

“It was disappointing after the Motherwell win.

“It’s never easy in this league. There are ups and downs.

“You try not to get too high after the wins. We played really well against Motherwell, defended well all game, and we took the plaudits.

“Saturday was the opposite.”

VAR

The match ended in bizarre fashion with a VAR check on Clark’s goal taking over six-and-a-half minutes to be resolved.

The goal was given and brought big frustration for Dens boss Tony Docherty.

Murray, though, insists the situation should have been dealt with beforehand.

Nicky Clark scrambles in the winner. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“We were obviously deflated. It was a hard one to take in the last minute, it wasn’t a good feeling,” he added.

“It’s not even worth talking about the VAR decision. We’ve got to defend the corner better.

“We shouldn’t have let it get to that point. It was frustrating waiting so long for the decision, it took a long time.

“We are kind of used to it now. Look, it’s nothing to do with VAR.

“It should have been defended better.”

Dundee are next in action on Wednesday away to champions Celtic.

Conversation