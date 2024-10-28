Dundee star Simon Murray: The responsibility is on us to improve

Dundee are letting themselves down in key moments says Simon Murray.

Despite a positive start to the campaign, form has taken a turn in recent weeks with St Johnstone inflicting a third straight home defeat at the weekend.

Those have included giving away two poor goals against Aberdeen, a late collapse against Kilmarnock and another late winner for Saints.

The Dark Blues looked to be gaining a point at the weekend after playing poorly only for Nicky Clark’s late goal to see the Perth side take the points back down the A90.

“There’s obviously been some good parts to the season so far, we’ve played well in games,” Murray said of the season so far.

“It’s the key moments where we obviously need to get better.

“You look at the Kilmarnock game, it wasn’t too far away, and then again on Saturday.

“The responsibility is on the players, every one of us.

“Saturday was hard.

“We started the game quite well, on the front foot and pressing them well. There were a few mistakes and we got the goal. We defended well up to half time.

“At that point we felt we’d get in, regroup and talk about what we could do better.

“In the second half we just couldn’t get to grips with them to be honest.

“It was disappointing after the Motherwell win.

“It’s never easy in this league. There are ups and downs.

“You try not to get too high after the wins. We played really well against Motherwell, defended well all game, and we took the plaudits.

“Saturday was the opposite.”

VAR

The match ended in bizarre fashion with a VAR check on Clark’s goal taking over six-and-a-half minutes to be resolved.

The goal was given and brought big frustration for Dens boss Tony Docherty.

Murray, though, insists the situation should have been dealt with beforehand.

“We were obviously deflated. It was a hard one to take in the last minute, it wasn’t a good feeling,” he added.

“It’s not even worth talking about the VAR decision. We’ve got to defend the corner better.

“We shouldn’t have let it get to that point. It was frustrating waiting so long for the decision, it took a long time.

“We are kind of used to it now. Look, it’s nothing to do with VAR.

“It should have been defended better.”

Dundee are next in action on Wednesday away to champions Celtic.