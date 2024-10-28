Duo spared jail for ‘disgraceful’ Blairgowrie attack that left blood-soaked victim with broken jaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duo spared jail for ‘disgraceful’ Blairgowrie attack that left blood-soaked victim with broken jaw

Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson were found guilty after failing to persuade jurors they were acting in self-defence.

By Jamie Buchan
Keenan Donaldson and Sophie Henvey went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
A man and woman have been spared jail for a “disgraceful” unprovoked attack that left their elderly victim lying in a Blairgowrie stairwell soaked in blood.

Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson barged into the communal close in the early hours and attacked resident Peter Hamilton.

A jury heard how Mr Hamilton tried to defend himself from a volley of punches and kicks as he lay on the floor.

The horrifying assault was caught on camera by Mr Hamilton’s adult son.

Henvey was also found guilty of attacking another resident Nicole Pitcaithley during the same incident.

Henvey, 27, and Donaldson, 26, were found guilty last month after failing to persuade jurors they were acting in self-defence.

They claimed their victims were armed with a metal baseball bat and a broom.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, the duo – who were in a relationship at the time – were given unpaid work orders as a direct alternative to custody.

Broken jaw

The pair were convicted of assaulting Mr Hamilton by kicking and punching him on the head and body to his severe injury.

The court heard the victim was left with a broken jaw.

Sophie Henvey.
Keenan Donaldson.

The pair were further convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats of violence.

The jury had found that Donaldson was not responsible for “repeatedly” punching Mr Hamilton.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Donaldson: “The threatening, aggressive and violent nature of your behaviour, and the upset you caused, was clear for all to see.

“You have expressed embarrassment and shame.”

She said: “I note that you take full responsibility for the offences, although that was not your position at the trial where your evidence appeared to be designed to minimise your involvement and blame others.

“That was despite being faced with video of your behaviour.

“This is a serious matter and one that warrants a custodial sentence.”

Allan Street, Blairgowrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Addressing Henvey, the sheriff said: “It is noted in the report that you are mortified and you have described your behaviour as embarrassing.

“It was so much more than embarrassing.

“What we saw in the video was nothing short of disgraceful.”

Sheriff Bain said the pair’s lack of record – a minor offence for Donaldson from 2014 – had helped save them from jail.

Donaldson, of Burrell Place, Woodside, near Coupar Angus, was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty curfew for five months.

First offender Henvey, of Ferguson Park Road, Rattray, was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work and a six month curfew.

‘There was blood everywhere’

The pair claimed they had gone into the block of flats on Allan Street to get help for an injured man they had found outside.

Shop worker Ms Pitcaithly, 31, told the court she was woken by her door buzzer in the early hours of August 13.

Perth Sheriff Court.

She then heard shouting and went to investigate.

“I saw Peter, my neighbour, on the ground covered in blood.

“There was blood everywhere.

“It took me a little while to recognise who it was because there was so much going on – it was all a bit of a blur.”

Mr Hamilton Snr was checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He suffered swelling to his left eye and face and a swollen nose.

An x-ray revealed he had a bone fracture near his left eye.

