Duo spared jail for ‘disgraceful’ Blairgowrie attack that left blood-soaked victim with broken jaw

A man and woman have been spared jail for a “disgraceful” unprovoked attack that left their elderly victim lying in a Blairgowrie stairwell soaked in blood.

Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson barged into the communal close in the early hours and attacked resident Peter Hamilton.

A jury heard how Mr Hamilton tried to defend himself from a volley of punches and kicks as he lay on the floor.

The horrifying assault was caught on camera by Mr Hamilton’s adult son.

Henvey was also found guilty of attacking another resident Nicole Pitcaithley during the same incident.

Henvey, 27, and Donaldson, 26, were found guilty last month after failing to persuade jurors they were acting in self-defence.

They claimed their victims were armed with a metal baseball bat and a broom.

Returning to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, the duo – who were in a relationship at the time – were given unpaid work orders as a direct alternative to custody.

Broken jaw

The pair were convicted of assaulting Mr Hamilton by kicking and punching him on the head and body to his severe injury.

The court heard the victim was left with a broken jaw.

The pair were further convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats of violence.

The jury had found that Donaldson was not responsible for “repeatedly” punching Mr Hamilton.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Donaldson: “The threatening, aggressive and violent nature of your behaviour, and the upset you caused, was clear for all to see.

“You have expressed embarrassment and shame.”

She said: “I note that you take full responsibility for the offences, although that was not your position at the trial where your evidence appeared to be designed to minimise your involvement and blame others.

“That was despite being faced with video of your behaviour.

“This is a serious matter and one that warrants a custodial sentence.”

Addressing Henvey, the sheriff said: “It is noted in the report that you are mortified and you have described your behaviour as embarrassing.

“It was so much more than embarrassing.

“What we saw in the video was nothing short of disgraceful.”

Sheriff Bain said the pair’s lack of record – a minor offence for Donaldson from 2014 – had helped save them from jail.

Donaldson, of Burrell Place, Woodside, near Coupar Angus, was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work and placed on a restriction of liberty curfew for five months.

First offender Henvey, of Ferguson Park Road, Rattray, was sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work and a six month curfew.

‘There was blood everywhere’

The pair claimed they had gone into the block of flats on Allan Street to get help for an injured man they had found outside.

Shop worker Ms Pitcaithly, 31, told the court she was woken by her door buzzer in the early hours of August 13.

She then heard shouting and went to investigate.

“I saw Peter, my neighbour, on the ground covered in blood.

“There was blood everywhere.

“It took me a little while to recognise who it was because there was so much going on – it was all a bit of a blur.”

Mr Hamilton Snr was checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

He suffered swelling to his left eye and face and a swollen nose.

An x-ray revealed he had a bone fracture near his left eye.

