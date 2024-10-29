Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in election post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in election post

"I had been mentioned by Donald Trump, which is a weird thing to see on your phone."

By Kieran Webster
A split image of Donald Trump and Tannadice Park.
Donald Trump surprised a Dundee United fan with a post on X. Image: Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

A Dundee United fan has been left baffled after his Scottish football fan page was tagged by Donald Trump on X.

Alex Marr, who runs the popular account SPFL Mediawatch, was tagged by the presidential candidate in a US election post on Tuesday.

The post said: “NORTH CAROLINA: TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST A BALLOT If you plan to vote ABSENTEE IN NORTH CAROLINA you need to request your ballot TODAY.

“Click the link to learn how to request your ballot NOW!

“Reply #stop to opt-out.”

In a funny response, Alex responded: “Sorry mate I live in South Carolina.”

Donald Trump post ‘weird thing to see’

Alex did his best to explain the strange tag.

He said he may have liked a post in the past and auto-enrolled for the targeted post.

The Dundonian told The Courier: “To be fair, Twitter (X) is really weird since it was taken over by Elon Musk.

“I must’ve liked one of his tweets at some point about something, because I’ve seen others getting similar posts as them.

“It’s weird, as you can’t see the post in his account or replies, I could only see it like it was sent as a message.

“It was a bit funny and I was surprised when I saw it.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May with Donald Trump on the doorstep at Chequers in 2018. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“I just looked at my phone and that I had been mentioned by Donald Trump, which is a weird thing to see on your phone.

“It’s a good laugh.”

The post gained responses from fans throughout Scottish football after Alex shared it on his account.

Many asked the former US president his thoughts on the runnings of the SPFL.

Airdrie fans displaying a "Make Airdrie Great Again" flag.
Airdrie fans displaying a flag which reads ‘Make Airdrie Great Again’ Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Alex added: “It’s made people on Scottish football Twitter have a good laugh and there’s good banter.

“People have been posting things like ‘make Aberdeen great again’ which is funny – Airdrie have a flag with the phrase and a picture of Donald Trump.

“If he wants to offer Scottish football a big TV deal I won’t have issues with that.

“I wouldn’t say no to a £1 billion deal – we’d take it.

“As long as he gets the difference between Dundee and Dundee United!”

