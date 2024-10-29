Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in election post

A Dundee United fan has been left baffled after his Scottish football fan page was tagged by Donald Trump on X.

Alex Marr, who runs the popular account SPFL Mediawatch, was tagged by the presidential candidate in a US election post on Tuesday.

The post said: “NORTH CAROLINA: TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST A BALLOT If you plan to vote ABSENTEE IN NORTH CAROLINA you need to request your ballot TODAY.

“Click the link to learn how to request your ballot NOW!

“Reply #stop to opt-out.”

In a funny response, Alex responded: “Sorry mate I live in South Carolina.”

Donald Trump post ‘weird thing to see’

Alex did his best to explain the strange tag.

He said he may have liked a post in the past and auto-enrolled for the targeted post.

The Dundonian told The Courier: “To be fair, Twitter (X) is really weird since it was taken over by Elon Musk.

“I must’ve liked one of his tweets at some point about something, because I’ve seen others getting similar posts as them.

“It’s weird, as you can’t see the post in his account or replies, I could only see it like it was sent as a message.

“It was a bit funny and I was surprised when I saw it.

“I just looked at my phone and that I had been mentioned by Donald Trump, which is a weird thing to see on your phone.

“It’s a good laugh.”

The post gained responses from fans throughout Scottish football after Alex shared it on his account.

Many asked the former US president his thoughts on the runnings of the SPFL.

Alex added: “It’s made people on Scottish football Twitter have a good laugh and there’s good banter.

“People have been posting things like ‘make Aberdeen great again’ which is funny – Airdrie have a flag with the phrase and a picture of Donald Trump.

“If he wants to offer Scottish football a big TV deal I won’t have issues with that.

“I wouldn’t say no to a £1 billion deal – we’d take it.

“As long as he gets the difference between Dundee and Dundee United!”