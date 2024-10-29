Xplore Dundee safety warning as buses withdrawn due to anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee safety warning as buses withdrawn due to anti-social behaviour

The operator diverted services from Turnberry Avenue on Sunday night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Turnberry Avenue, Ardler.
Xplore Dundee withdrew buses from Turnberry Avenue on Sunday night. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has issued a safety warning after withdrawing buses from a street in Ardler due to anti-social behaviour.

The operator diverted services from Turnberry Avenue on Sunday night after “instances of anti-social behaviour”.

Buses were withdrawn from the street between 7pm and 11pm, and passengers were asked to board the number 1 and 10 services from Staffa Place and Rosemount Road instead.

Xplore says a “small number” of incidents in the area in recent weeks have been reported to Police Scotland.

Xplore Dundee warns it ‘will not compromise on safety’ after anti-social behaviour

A spokesperson for the company said: “There have been a small number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent weeks and we are very grateful for the continued support of Police Scotland.

Xplore Dundee will not compromise on safety for our drivers and passengers.

“These incidents also have a negative impact on the local residents in the surrounding communities who rely on our buses on a daily basis.”

Passengers were asked to board the number 1 and 10 services elsewhere. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

In April, Xplore bosses called for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour after buses in Dundee were targeted 29 times in four months.

It came after the number 1 and 10 services were diverted away from Turnberry Avenue after coming under attack from missiles.

A hate crime probe was also launched in June after a man racially abused another passenger on an Xplore bus in Broughty Ferry.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Nethergate, Dundee.
Emergency road closure to cause disruption in Dundee's West End
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Tay Road Bridge traffic chaos due to fallen tree at Forgan roundabout
A split image of Donald Trump and Tannadice Park.
Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in…
Richard Martin has released his first short film, Roseangle
Dundee salesman releases film inspired by Roseangle murders
Police were called to the school. Image: Police Scotland
Pupils at major Dundee secondary school held in classrooms as police called to 'disturbance'
Fraser Smith outside his new café on Annfield Road in Dundee.
Dundee's first barista social attracts coffee aficionados from across Scotland
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak at the bottom of Hilltown
Ukrainian couple expand Dundee grocery shop into cafe just months after opening
4
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns
Courier/Tele News. General view of Kirkton. Picture shows; exterior of Kirkton Community Centre and Library, Dundee. Tuesday, 11th April, 2017.
Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife

Conversation