Xplore Dundee safety warning as buses withdrawn due to anti-social behaviour

Xplore Dundee has issued a safety warning after withdrawing buses from a street in Ardler due to anti-social behaviour.

The operator diverted services from Turnberry Avenue on Sunday night after “instances of anti-social behaviour”.

Buses were withdrawn from the street between 7pm and 11pm, and passengers were asked to board the number 1 and 10 services from Staffa Place and Rosemount Road instead.

Xplore says a “small number” of incidents in the area in recent weeks have been reported to Police Scotland.

Xplore Dundee warns it ‘will not compromise on safety’ after anti-social behaviour

A spokesperson for the company said: “There have been a small number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area in recent weeks and we are very grateful for the continued support of Police Scotland.

“Xplore Dundee will not compromise on safety for our drivers and passengers.

“These incidents also have a negative impact on the local residents in the surrounding communities who rely on our buses on a daily basis.”

In April, Xplore bosses called for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour after buses in Dundee were targeted 29 times in four months.

It came after the number 1 and 10 services were diverted away from Turnberry Avenue after coming under attack from missiles.

A hate crime probe was also launched in June after a man racially abused another passenger on an Xplore bus in Broughty Ferry.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.