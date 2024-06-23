Dundee bus passenger racially abused as hate crime probe launched

A hate crime probe has been launched after a man racially abused another passenger on a Broughty Ferry bus.

Police say a man boarded the number 5 Xplore service at Queen Street before racially abusing a passenger at around 9.55pm on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his 50’s, around 5ft 11ins tall.

He is also of medium build with very short brown hair.

Passenger racially abused on Xplore bus

Constable Christopher Cutler said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“There were multiple passengers on the bus who would have heard the abuse.

“I am appealing to them to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference CR/0228095/24.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.