A9 in Highland Perthshire closed in both directions after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 in Highland Perthshire closed in both directions after crash

Fire crews are on the scene.

By Stephen Eighteen
The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
The A9 between Calvine and Killiecrankie. Image: Google Street View

The A9 is closed in both directions in Highland Perthshire after a crash.

The main road is shut between Killiecrankie and Calvine, near Blair Atholl, after an incident at 1.50pm on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 at Calvine is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We got informed of the call at 13.38 and have two appliances on the scene at the moment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

South Methven Street at the corner with Mill Street, Perth were the serious assault occurred.
Man hospitalised after Perth city centre street attack
Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Popular Perth takeaway China China to close after 21 years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check
Shanghai takeaway
Long-standing Perth Chinese takeaway to reopen with new name and owner
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Greig McLean
Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in 'unfortunate accident' at Crieff crossing
Errol's Richie and Lynn Mitchell.
Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep
The A9 between Calvine and Killiecrankie. Image: Google Street View
10 Perth city centre streets to close for Black Watch march
Infinityblu are set to open a new practice in Perth.
New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients
Kinross High Street, Jack Johnson
Driver banned after leading 'convoy' of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire

Conversation