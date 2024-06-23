A9 in Highland Perthshire closed in both directions after crash

The A9 is closed in both directions in Highland Perthshire after a crash.

The main road is shut between Killiecrankie and Calvine, near Blair Atholl, after an incident at 1.50pm on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 at Calvine is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We got informed of the call at 13.38 and have two appliances on the scene at the moment.”

