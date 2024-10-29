Pupils at major Dundee secondary school held in classrooms as police called to ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pupils at major Dundee secondary school held in classrooms as police called to ‘disturbance’

Police were called to the school on Tuesday after reports of a second incident in less than a week.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police were called to the school. Image: Police Scotland
Police were called to the school. Image: Police Scotland

Pupils at a major Dundee secondary school say they were held in classrooms while police investigated a “disturbance” on Tuesday afternoon.

Terrified pupils at the school sent texts home to parents to say they had been kept in classrooms to keep them safe as police attended shortly after 1pm.

It is the second time police have been called to the school in the last week.

Pupils went home after school police incident

Neither Police Scotland nor Dundee City Council would confirm pupils were locked in classes when asked, but it is understood this was done as a precaution.

None of the youngsters were injured but some asked parents to collect them immediately after as they were left shaken up by the incident.

Police were called to a high school in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is understood rumours of a weapon being involved are untrue.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Tuesday officers received a report of a disturbance at a school in Dundee.

“Officers attended and engaged with those at the school.”

Frightened parents collected children

One parent says he was “terrified” to receive a message from his daughter claiming she was locked inside a classroom but was later put at ease by school staff.

“My partner got a very frightening text message from our daughter saying she had been locked in a classroom with other pupils,” he said.

“My daughter was texting her mum the entire time.

“She was terrified and so were we.

“It seems the situation wasn’t as bad as we initially feared but when you get a text message like that from your child you are naturally very concerned.”

14-year-old charged in connection with different incident

It comes after a teen was charged in connection with another incident at the school on Friday.

The police spokesperson added: “Around 9.45am on Friday October 25 officers received a report of a disturbance at a school in Dundee.

“A 14-year-old male youth was charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.”

When contacted about both incidents, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

More from Dundee

Nethergate, Dundee.
Emergency road closure to cause disruption in Dundee's West End
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Tay Road Bridge traffic chaos due to fallen tree at Forgan roundabout
Turnberry Avenue, Ardler.
Xplore Dundee safety warning as buses withdrawn due to anti-social behaviour
A split image of Donald Trump and Tannadice Park.
Dundee United fan baffled as Donald Trump tags his Scottish football X account in…
Richard Martin has released his first short film, Roseangle
Dundee salesman releases film inspired by Roseangle murders
Fraser Smith outside his new café on Annfield Road in Dundee.
Dundee's first barista social attracts coffee aficionados from across Scotland
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak at the bottom of Hilltown
Ukrainian couple expand Dundee grocery shop into cafe just months after opening
4
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans on hold amid Catholic community concerns
Courier/Tele News. General view of Kirkton. Picture shows; exterior of Kirkton Community Centre and Library, Dundee. Tuesday, 11th April, 2017.
Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife