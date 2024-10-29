10 things about Dundee’s Glebeland Primary School that impressed inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 things about Dundee’s Glebeland Primary School that impressed inspectors

The Stobswell and Baxter Park primary school was rated as good. Here's why.

New Head Teacher of Glebelands Primary School in Dundee, Mrs Michelle Macleod.
Glebelands Primary School and head teacher Michelle Macleod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles

School inspectors have rated Glebelands Primary as ‘good’ in their latest report.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Dundee school and its nursery in September and have now published their findings.

We’ve have scrutinised their report to pull out some of the highlights – including 10 things which they praised.

Two areas of the school’s work were assessed during Glebelands Primary inspection. Both were rated as good. This means there are important strengths but some aspects should be improved.

The areas assessed in the school were learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement.

About Glebelands Primary School

Glebelands Primary School in Baffin Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Glebelands Primary School has 359 children in 13 classes, serving the Stobswell and Baxter Park areas.

Almost half of its pupils live in deprived areas and English is an additional language for almost a quarter of them.

Head teacher Michelle Macleod took charge of the school in October last year.

10 highlights from Glebelands Primary inspection report

  • Glebie kids – as the school calls them – are polite and treat each other and adults with dignity and respect. They’re also highly motivated and engaged in learning.
  • Staff work well together, very effectively led by Mrs Macleod. They know children and their families very well.
  • Children have helped to create class and playground charters which set out how they should behave and treat others. Almost all children behave very well most of the time.
  • Teachers meet with senior leaders each term to track how well children are doing in literacy and numeracy. Those needing extra help are identified and supported well in class.
  • Most children in P1, P4 and P7 – the stages at which this data is collated nationally – reach expected levels in reading, listening and talking, and numeracy. The majority in P1 and P4 and most in P7 are doing so in writing.
Head teacher Michelle Macleod leads effectively and is helping teachers use data better to improve pupils’ attainment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
  • Mrs Macleod has implemented better approaches to tracking and reviewing attainment data, and is helping teachers to better understand how to use this to raise attainment.
  • Senior leaders noticed higher absence rates among children with additional support needs. Where children are absent a day or more in every 10 help is given to improve attendance. This includes outdoor learning to boost resilience and confidence.
  • Throughout the year every child takes part in at least one pupil improvement group, such as pupil council, dignity group, musical theatre club or a football team.
  • Pupils can get free healthy snacks and a school ‘shop’ offers free food, toiletries and clothing where needed.
  • A family and school development officer is employed to help build good relationships between home and school and direct families to further support when needed.

Where Glebelands Primary School can do better

Inspectors recommended Glebelands Primary School make improvement in some areas. These were in:

  • The nursery to fully involve children in planning their learning
  • The school to further develop assessment, helping teachers to raise children’s attainment in literacy, numeracy and maths.
  • Both, to better track and monitor children’s progress.

