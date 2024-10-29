Dundee salesman releases film inspired by Roseangle murders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee salesman releases film inspired by Roseangle murders

Richard Martin's film is about two students who learn about a double murder in the city - but get in too deep.

By Ben MacDonald
Richard Martin has released his first short film, Roseangle
Richard Martin's first film, Roseangle, is available to watch online. Image: Supplied

A new short film produced by a first-time filmmaker has been inspired by a double murder in Dundee.

Richard Martin, from Broughty Ferry, has released Roseangle about two students who learn about a historic attack – but find themselves getting in too deep.

The 16-minute production stars Nicole Bolland, who has appeared in River City and Two Doors Down, and Darren Stewart.

The film has the alternative title, Yokai, which is the Japanese term for the supernatural.

Richard, a salesman at a call centre, said: “I’ve always been interested in films and wanted to start making my own so I’ve self-funded this movie.

“We started filming last year and I’ve just released it, it’s Halloween so I thought I’d keep with the spooky theme.

The poster for the film. Image: Supplied

“It’s been directed by Steve Grant who is another local filmmaker and helped bring it all together.

“Thanks to the internet I’ve been able to receive help from people abroad.

“I have a friend from America who has composed the score for the film, someone from Italy has helped with the colours.

“I initially wanted it to be a feature-length film but thought that by having it as a short film would have more of an impact with viewers.”

Short film inspired by Dundee’s past

The film’s title comes from the house in Dundee where Henry Gallagher brutally murdered well-respected doctor Alexander Wood and wife Dorothy over 40 years ago.

Filming took place at various venues across the city.

Richard said: “The film takes a look at a number of stories from the city’s past but I went with Roseangle because the house has sat empty for 40 to 50 years.

“There are hidden stories everywhere in Dundee and it was interesting finding out more about them.”

Filming took place in various venues across the city. Image: Supplied

Although Roseangle has just been released, Richard is already planning his next movie.

The former Grove Academy pupil said: “The next film is going to be feature-length. They are received better but are harder to make.

“It’s going to be horror but will dip into different genres like romance. Horror is universal – everyone can understand it and people quite enjoy being frightened.

“I’m hoping to start filming next summer.”

You can watch Roseangle on Vimeo and YouTube.

Conversation