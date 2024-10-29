Dundee salesman releases film inspired by Roseangle murders

A new short film produced by a first-time filmmaker has been inspired by a double murder in Dundee.

Richard Martin, from Broughty Ferry, has released Roseangle about two students who learn about a historic attack – but find themselves getting in too deep.

The 16-minute production stars Nicole Bolland, who has appeared in River City and Two Doors Down, and Darren Stewart.

The film has the alternative title, Yokai, which is the Japanese term for the supernatural.

Richard, a salesman at a call centre, said: “I’ve always been interested in films and wanted to start making my own so I’ve self-funded this movie.

“We started filming last year and I’ve just released it, it’s Halloween so I thought I’d keep with the spooky theme.

“It’s been directed by Steve Grant who is another local filmmaker and helped bring it all together.

“Thanks to the internet I’ve been able to receive help from people abroad.

“I have a friend from America who has composed the score for the film, someone from Italy has helped with the colours.

“I initially wanted it to be a feature-length film but thought that by having it as a short film would have more of an impact with viewers.”

Short film inspired by Dundee’s past

The film’s title comes from the house in Dundee where Henry Gallagher brutally murdered well-respected doctor Alexander Wood and wife Dorothy over 40 years ago.

Filming took place at various venues across the city.

Richard said: “The film takes a look at a number of stories from the city’s past but I went with Roseangle because the house has sat empty for 40 to 50 years.

“There are hidden stories everywhere in Dundee and it was interesting finding out more about them.”

Although Roseangle has just been released, Richard is already planning his next movie.

The former Grove Academy pupil said: “The next film is going to be feature-length. They are received better but are harder to make.

“It’s going to be horror but will dip into different genres like romance. Horror is universal – everyone can understand it and people quite enjoy being frightened.

“I’m hoping to start filming next summer.”

You can watch Roseangle on Vimeo and YouTube.