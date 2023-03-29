Paul Dixon: Dundee United coach reveals 2 vital player types in Tangerines squad that should give fans relegation battle hope

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Dixon believes Dundee United have what it takes to beat the drop.

The former Terrors full-back is now working at Tannadice as a youth coach and has seen signs of steady improvement in the first team since Jim Goodwin became boss at the start of this month.

Bottom-of-the-table United drew against St Mirren last time out, taking the lead through Steven Fletcher before being pegged back by a contentious penalty.

The Tangerines face a daunting trip to play Rangers at Ibrox this weekend, but Dixon reckons United possess two priceless types of player for a successful relegation battle.

The 36-year-old stated: “Since the gaffer has come in, I think there have been signs of improvement.

“Games and performances have improved. Getting themselves ahead in games is a good thing.

“What happened last weekend happened but they can’t dwell on it.

“What they need to look at is the performance, which was much improved from previous games in the season.

“They need to take confidence from that, keep working hard and try to get themselves out of the situation they are in, which I think they will do.

“They have international players and boys with experience. Hopefully, it will count in the end.”

As well as former Scotland striker Fletcher, United also have the likes of Australia’s Aziz Behich and Ireland’s Jamie McGrath in their squad and Dixon believes they can prove key to the survival fight.

Dixon, who won three caps with Scotland, added: “Behich had a great World Cup personally and with Australia as a team.

“He has come back with confidence and is showing it. It is players like him that United will rely on.”

Dixon experienced the pain of relegation at United in 2016 with Mixu Paatelainen unable to keep the club up after taking over as boss from Jackie McNamara.

However, Dixon, who hopes to become a manager himself one day, believes the current squad have shown they can ensure there is no repeat of that doomsday scenario.

He admitted: “When we got relegated that season we were actually playing some really good stuff under Mixu.

“It was just that our confidence was so fragile and when we lost a goal we collapsed.

“This team is getting ahead in games. It is now step-by-step to get that win.

“If they get that win, then things should be fine.”

Dixon last played for League 1 Peterhead at the start of October but after suffering a serious knee injury, he has made the emotional decision to hang up his boots.

Dixon, who also played for Huddersfield, Grimsby and Falkirk, explained: “It is an old injury from when I was last at United and I have aggravated it.

“It is time to get this operation for my quality of life going forward.

“I am getting Medial Collateral Ligament reconstruction. That will be six to nine months’ recovery time.

“I’ll be off my feet for a little bit but the worst case scenario is getting a chair for the side of the pitch to give the boys my instructions.

“I think once I have had this knee operation, you could say that is me retired. I have come to terms with it.

“I have come through my period of reflection. I have shed a tear, I won’t lie because it is all I have done since I left school.”