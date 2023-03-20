Dundee United to call for urgent SFA and SPFL VAR summit after controversial Loick Ayina penalty decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to lodge a formal complaint with the SFA and SPFL in the next 24 hours as they call for an urgent VAR summit.

The Tannadice club have been stung by a series of controversial VAR calls this season.

And they will, reportedly, insist on a meeting of all top flight clubs with the SFA, SPFL and referees.

Calls for clear-the-air talks come after United fell foul of another contentious VAR decision on Saturday.

▶️ A late penalty earned St Mirren a draw to extend bottom club Dundee United's winless run to 10 Scottish Premiership games 🔽 pic.twitter.com/y7GyYWfUI8 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 18, 2023

Referee Craig Napier felt Loick Ayina’s challenge on Curtis Main merited a penalty.

The spot-kick award was ratified following a lengthy discussion with VAR Colin Steven, despite publicly available camera angles appearing to absolve Ayina of a foul.

That led to United boss Jim Goodwin speaking out on VAR in his post-match interviews.

He said: “The penalty is so soft and I am finding it very hard to bite my tongue especially with the benefit of VAR.

“It is so soft. I have seen a couple of angles and can’t see any contact.

“The St Mirren striker nips in front of my player and it looks like he throws himself to the ground.

“People will say it’s clever but with VAR we shouldn’t getting those wrong.”

Dundee United have previous with VAR

Saturday’s incident was the latest in a long line of VAR controversies impacting directly on Dundee United.

Striker Tony Watt, now on loan at St Mirren, was red carded following a VAR review of his challenge on Motherwell’s Sean Goss in a 1-0 defeat in October.

United successfully appealed the decision with the SFA and had the card downgraded to a yellow.

Then in February, United saw captain Ryan Edwards red carded, via a VAR-led decision, for a tackle on Hearts star Andy Halliday.

United appealed again but this time the original decision was upheld by the SFA. Edwards was given a two-game ban.

Now, according to a report in The Scottish Sun, United bosses will seek high-level talks over VAR.