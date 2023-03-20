Dundee United to call for urgent SFA and SPFL VAR summit after controversial Loick Ayina penalty decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United to call for urgent SFA and SPFL VAR summit after controversial Loick Ayina penalty decision

By Ewan Smith
March 20 2023, 9.10am Updated: March 20 2023, 11.40am
Dundee United defender Loick Ayina was punished with a penalty after his challenge on Curtis Main. Image: SNS

Dundee United are set to lodge a formal complaint with the SFA and SPFL in the next 24 hours as they call for an urgent VAR summit.

The Tannadice club have been stung by a series of controversial VAR calls this season.

And they will, reportedly, insist on a meeting of all top flight clubs with the SFA, SPFL and referees.

Calls for clear-the-air talks come after United fell foul of another contentious VAR decision on Saturday.

Referee Craig Napier felt Loick Ayina’s challenge on Curtis Main merited a penalty.

The spot-kick award was ratified following a lengthy discussion with VAR Colin Steven, despite publicly available camera angles appearing to absolve Ayina of a foul.

That led to United boss Jim Goodwin speaking out on VAR in his post-match interviews.

He said: “The penalty is so soft and I am finding it very hard to bite my tongue especially with the benefit of VAR.

“It is so soft. I have seen a couple of angles and can’t see any contact.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn’t happy with the VAR penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS

“The St Mirren striker nips in front of my player and it looks like he throws himself to the ground.

“People will say it’s clever but with VAR we shouldn’t getting those wrong.”

Dundee United have previous with VAR

Saturday’s incident was the latest in a long line of VAR controversies impacting directly on Dundee United.

Striker Tony Watt, now on loan at St Mirren, was red carded following a VAR review of his challenge on Motherwell’s Sean Goss in a 1-0 defeat in October.

United successfully appealed the decision with the SFA and had the card downgraded to a yellow.

Dundee United want VAR talks after previously appealing a Tony Watt red card. Image: SNS

Then in February, United saw captain Ryan Edwards red carded, via a VAR-led decision, for a tackle on Hearts star Andy Halliday.

United appealed again but this time the original decision was upheld by the SFA. Edwards was given a two-game ban.

Now, according to a report in The Scottish Sun, United bosses will seek high-level talks over VAR.

