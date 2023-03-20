Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers and bus passengers are facing six weeks of diversions during roadworks on one of Perth’s busiest roads.

A section of the A85 Crieff Road, outside Tesco, is closed from Monday (March 20) until May 7 for sewer repairs by Scottish Water.

The road is shut between Newhouse Road and Huntingtower Road, affecting westbound traffic heading out of the city.

Perth and Kinross Council says several bus services will be diverted as a result of the roadworks.

Buses diverted due to Crieff Road roadworks

Stagecoach service 13: All journeys will operate as normal to Newhouse Road. Buses will then divert via Struan Road, Garth Avenue and Strathtay Road, where they will terminate. Return journeys will start on Strathtay Road and turn left onto Newhouse Road and operate the normal route thereafter. Tesco and Dobbies will not be served.

Stagecoach service 13A: Service will operate as normal to Crieff Road and then turn left onto Newhouse Road. From here, buses will loop around Struan Road, Garth Avenue and Strathtay Road.

Stagecoach service 14/14A: Outbound journeys will operate as normal until Newhouse Road. Buses will then turn right onto Crieff Road and then left onto the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. Inbound journeys will not be affected by this. Any journeys due to serve Ruthvenfield will be withdrawn.

Stagecoach service 14A (Tweedsmuir area): This will operate the normal route until Grange Terrace where the service will terminate. Buses will then turn right onto Newhouse Road, left onto Struan Road, left onto Garth Avenue and left onto Strathtay Road. Buses will wait at the bus stop at the end of Strathtay Road. Journeys will commence from Grange Terrace and operate as normal. Tesco and Dobbies will not be served.

Stagecoach service 15/15A: Service will operate as normal until Crieff Road and will then divert via the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. The bus stops located opposite McDiarmid Park and Tesco will not be served. Inbound journeys will not be affected.

Docherty’s Midland Coaches 155: This will operate as normal until Crieff Road and will then divert via the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. The bus stops located opposite McDiarmid Park and Tesco will not be served. Inbound journeys will not be affected.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.”

It comes as drivers are facing up to four months of disruption during roadworks on the A9 north of the Inveralmond Roundabout as part of the Cross Tay Link Road.