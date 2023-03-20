Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

By Neil Henderson
March 20 2023, 9.59am
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View

Drivers and bus passengers are facing six weeks of diversions during roadworks on one of Perth’s busiest roads.

A section of the A85 Crieff Road, outside Tesco, is closed from Monday (March 20) until May 7 for sewer repairs by Scottish Water.

The road is shut between Newhouse Road and Huntingtower Road, affecting westbound traffic heading out of the city.

Perth and Kinross Council says several bus services will be diverted as a result of the roadworks.

Buses diverted due to Crieff Road roadworks

Stagecoach service 13: All journeys will operate as normal to Newhouse Road. Buses will then divert via Struan Road, Garth Avenue and Strathtay Road, where they will terminate. Return journeys will start on Strathtay Road and turn left onto Newhouse Road and operate the normal route thereafter. Tesco and Dobbies will not be served.

Stagecoach service 13A: Service will operate as normal to Crieff Road and then turn left onto Newhouse Road. From here, buses will loop around Struan Road, Garth Avenue and Strathtay Road.

Stagecoach service 14/14A: Outbound journeys will operate as normal until Newhouse Road. Buses will then turn right onto Crieff Road and then left onto the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. Inbound journeys will not be affected by this. Any journeys due to serve Ruthvenfield will be withdrawn.

Some Perth Stagecoach buses are affected. Image: Hannah Ballantyne/DC Thomson

Stagecoach service 14A (Tweedsmuir area): This will operate the normal route until Grange Terrace where the service will terminate. Buses will then turn right onto Newhouse Road, left onto Struan Road, left onto Garth Avenue and left onto Strathtay Road. Buses will wait at the bus stop at the end of Strathtay Road. Journeys will commence from Grange Terrace and operate as normal. Tesco and Dobbies will not be served.

Stagecoach service 15/15A: Service will operate as normal until Crieff Road and will then divert via the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. The bus stops located opposite McDiarmid Park and Tesco will not be served. Inbound journeys will not be affected.

Docherty’s Midland Coaches 155: This will operate as normal until Crieff Road and will then divert via the new road past Perth Crematorium and left back towards East Huntingtower. The bus stops located opposite McDiarmid Park and Tesco will not be served. Inbound journeys will not be affected.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that these works may cause.”

It comes as drivers are facing up to four months of disruption during roadworks on the A9 north of the Inveralmond Roundabout as part of the Cross Tay Link Road.

