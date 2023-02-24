Aziz Behich: Dundee United’s relegation scrap veteran reveals secret to beating drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aziz Behich has already beaten the drop with three clubs.

And Dundee United’s relegation scrap veteran reckons the Tangerines can fight their way out of trouble by sticking together – on and off the pitch.

Despite an impressive career in the Turkish top flight, Australian star Behich has been through the basement battle wringer far more than he would like.

Nevertheless, having won all of his previous brushes with relegation, he has no intention of losing one now.

And experience has taught him the most important element in any successful fight.

He said: “I’ve been in this position plenty of times before so I know what it’s all about and what you have to do to get out of it.

“In my career I’ve had three relegation battles and won all three of them.

“I was involved in one with Bursaspor, Kayserispor and also last season with Giresunspor, but we did well enough in the final month to get away with a bit to spare.

“So I know how to handle it and the big thing is not pressing panic buttons, you all have to stick together.

“This situation will be new to a few boys, it’s not nice obviously but in my experience you just have to tackle it head on.

“You can’t drop your confidence and you can’t start pointing fingers at each other, everyone has to stay together.

“You have to focus on each game as it comes along and not be distracted by anything else.”

Behich is just the sort of scrappy character United need in their hour of need.

Despite the seriousness of the Tangerines’ situation at the bottom of the Premiership, he refuses to be drawn into negative thinking.

Instead, he is focused on finding ways to meet the challenges of United’s run-in, head on.

“I believe in the squad we’ve got, I believe we can get out of it – we have enough experience to dig ourselves out of it,” he insisted.

“You have to win the big games and if you do that, then you give yourselves a good chance.

“This weekend is a big game, it’s away from home and we have to go into it with the right mentality.

“When you’re in a bad run you sometimes think everything is against you, so you can’t let yourself get into that mindset.

“You also have to learn not to lose games also. Sometimes if you get a point, in situations like this it could be massive come the end of the season.

“Picking up points is what it’s all about, you just have to get as many on the board as you can no matter how.”

Supporter frustration over United’s position has begun to boil over in recent weeks.

Fans have been vocal in their dissatisfaction, aiming particular criticism at sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Liam Fox.

Behich understands their anger comes from a place of genuine concern.

But he is hopeful they can find it within themselves to rally behind their side – starting on Saturday against Ross County.

Behich said: “You can’t fault the supporters, they come to watch us every week and they want to see us win games.

“They support the club for their whole lives so you can’t fault them for having a go when things are not going well.

“You don’t want there to be a separation between the fans and the club but we have to get them going by winning games and putting in performances.

“The fans have been great, they give us a really good backing home and away.

“So hopefully they stick by us but at the same time I can understand why they’re frustrated at the way the season has gone.

“We can’t start breaking away from each other.”