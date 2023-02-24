Aziz Behich: Dundee United’s relegation scrap veteran reveals secret to beating drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aziz Behich: Dundee United’s relegation scrap veteran reveals secret to beating drop

By Sean Hamilton
February 24 2023, 10.26pm
Dundee United star Aziz Behich is determined to successfully beat relegation for the fourth time. Image: SNS
Dundee United star Aziz Behich is determined to successfully beat relegation for the fourth time. Image: SNS

Aziz Behich has already beaten the drop with three clubs.

And Dundee United’s relegation scrap veteran reckons the Tangerines can fight their way out of trouble by sticking together – on and off the pitch.

Despite an impressive career in the Turkish top flight, Australian star Behich has been through the basement battle wringer far more than he would like.

Nevertheless, having won all of his previous brushes with relegation, he has no intention of losing one now.

And experience has taught him the most important element in any successful fight.

He said: “I’ve been in this position plenty of times before so I know what it’s all about and what you have to do to get out of it.

“In my career I’ve had three relegation battles and won all three of them.

Aziz Behich: Dundee United star has never been relegated. Image: SNS

“I was involved in one with Bursaspor, Kayserispor and also last season with Giresunspor, but we did well enough in the final month to get away with a bit to spare.

“So I know how to handle it and the big thing is not pressing panic buttons, you all have to stick together.

“This situation will be new to a few boys, it’s not nice obviously but in my experience you just have to tackle it head on.

“You can’t drop your confidence and you can’t start pointing fingers at each other, everyone has to stay together.

“You have to focus on each game as it comes along and not be distracted by anything else.”

Behich is just the sort of scrappy character United need in their hour of need.

Despite the seriousness of the Tangerines’ situation at the bottom of the Premiership, he refuses to be drawn into negative thinking.

Aziz Behich celebrates scoring against Aberdeen in front of dejected Dons fans. Image: SNS

Instead, he is focused on finding ways to meet the challenges of United’s run-in, head on.

“I believe in the squad we’ve got, I believe we can get out of it – we have enough experience to dig ourselves out of it,” he insisted.

“You have to win the big games and if you do that, then you give yourselves a good chance.

“This weekend is a big game, it’s away from home and we have to go into it with the right mentality.

“When you’re in a bad run you sometimes think everything is against you, so you can’t let yourself get into that mindset.

“You also have to learn not to lose games also. Sometimes if you get a point, in situations like this it could be massive come the end of the season.

“Picking up points is what it’s all about, you just have to get as many on the board as you can no matter how.”

Supporter frustration over United’s position has begun to boil over in recent weeks.

An “Asghar Out” banner was hung outside Tannadice ahead of Dundee United’s AGM. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson

Fans have been vocal in their dissatisfaction, aiming particular criticism at sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Liam Fox.

Behich understands their anger comes from a place of genuine concern.

But he is hopeful they can find it within themselves to rally behind their side – starting on Saturday against Ross County.

Behich said: “You can’t fault the supporters, they come to watch us every week and they want to see us win games.

“They support the club for their whole lives so you can’t fault them for having a go when things are not going well.

“You don’t want there to be a separation between the fans and the club but we have to get them going by winning games and putting in performances.

“The fans have been great, they give us a really good backing home and away.

“So hopefully they stick by us but at the same time I can understand why they’re frustrated at the way the season has gone.

“We can’t start breaking away from each other.”

