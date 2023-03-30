Callum Davidson warns St Johnstone stars he won’t tolerate their season petering out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson warns St Johnstone stars he won’t tolerate their season petering out

The Perth side still have an outside chance of making it into the Premiership's top six.

By Fraser Mackie
Callum Davidson won't accept anything less than maximum effort from St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson won't accept anything less than maximum effort from St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Callum Davidson has warned St Johnstone’s players he won’t tolerate their Premiership season petering out.

The Perth boss insists three wins in a row is the immediate target to put them firmly in the frame for a late top six surge.

Saints host Barry Robson’s Aberdeen on Saturday then Ross County the following Saturday before a trip to Livingston.

Davidson wants to tee up a shot at the top half at home to Hibs in the final match before the split.

Any drop-off could see St Johnstone stuck in middle ground – adrift of the top six but at no major risk of relegation.

Davidson stressed that’s far from the case yet and cautioned his squad there’s plenty to compete for right now.

Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock a few weeks back. Image: SNS

Davidson said: “We need to work hard and do the right things. Don’t take our foot off the gas and try and coast our way until the end of the season.

“We want to go in fighting and scrapping and make sure we get everything we can out of this season. This is a tough league and we want the highest finish we can get.

“The target right now is to win three games. If we do it quickly, we’ve a chance of making the top six. If we do it later, we will be safe.

“We don’t want to be dragged into a relegation fight. Can we press the ‘reset’ button, start now and go against Aberdeen to get that first victory?

“If you start thinking we’ll win a game at some point, that’s not the right attitude.”

Davidson believes he hammered home that message during and since the draw at Kilmarnock that preceded the international break.

A half-time rollicking went some way to sparking the second half rally and Drey Wright strike that secured a point.

That eased Saints eight points clear of the relegation play-off berth.

‘Lesson for us all’

Davidson explained: “I don’t do it often but I was just so disappointed with what we set out to do and what we didn’t do.

“It’s a lesson for us all and, for myself, looking at different ways to make sure I get the message across.

“There was second half improvement but it shouldn’t take me having a go at them at half-time to do it.

“Big things for us between now and the end of the season are starting games well and home form.

“If we get that right, we’ll finish higher up. If we don’t, it will be a tough end to the season.

Dan Phillips: St Johnstone midfielder is available for selection after serving suspension. Image: SNS

“In every game you need to work extremely hard and, at Kilmarnock, we didn’t do it enough in the first half. Hopefully that’s a reality check for the players.”

Davidson welcomes Dan Phillips back from a ban to face Dons. With Nicky Clark out for the season following ankle surgery, Davison has multiple options for a Stevie May support act.

He said: “Jamie Murphy was outstanding in a bounce game, as was David Wotherspoon.

“These guys are telling me they want to play. Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and the two I’ve mentioned all have opportunities.

“Hopefully they step up to the mark and produce the bit of magic I know they can.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
