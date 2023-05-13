‘No criminality’ found after fears person attempted to ‘grab child’ on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee say no criminality has been established after a person reportedly hid in a bush before attempting to grab a child.

Officers were called to St Giles Place on Thursday afternoon after a concerned parent raised the alarm.

A post on social media said a person in dark clothing “tried to grab” a younger child in the St Mary’s area.

It added that another child allegedly confronted the person before they fled the scene.

Police carried out door-to-door inquires near the junction with St Giles Terrace during their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a person having approached a child in Dundee.

“Inquiries were carried out and there was no evidence of criminality.”