Dundee 'No criminality' found after fears person attempted to 'grab child' on Dundee street Officers were called to St Giles Place on Thursday afternoon after a concerned parent raised the alarm. By James Simpson May 13 2023, 3.46pm 'No criminality' found after fears person attempted to 'grab child' on Dundee street St Giles Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police in Dundee say no criminality has been established after a person reportedly hid in a bush before attempting to grab a child. Officers were called to St Giles Place on Thursday afternoon after a concerned parent raised the alarm. A post on social media said a person in dark clothing "tried to grab" a younger child in the St Mary's area. It added that another child allegedly confronted the person before they fled the scene. Police carried out door-to-door inquires near the junction with St Giles Terrace during their investigation. A spokeswoman said: "Around 3.40pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a person having approached a child in Dundee. "Inquiries were carried out and there was no evidence of criminality."