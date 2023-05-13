St Johnstone verdict as Perth side suffer big Premiership survival setback in 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone verdict as Perth side suffer big Premiership survival setback in 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

Steven MacLean's men suffered some misfortune but they were very poor in attack.

By Eric Nicolson
Kevin van Veen got to take his penalty twice
Kevin van Veen got to take his penalty twice. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are right back in the thick of the Premiership relegation battle after going down to a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

With Ross County and Kilmarnock both winning, Saints now sit five points ahead of bottom of the table, Dundee United, but just three above second bottom, County.

A Kevin van Veen (who else) penalty settled this match but only after he got a second bite at the cherry for his 26th goal of the season following Remi Matthews’ save from effort number one.

And then in injury-time, Mikael Mandron finished from close-range to put the lid on a frustrating afternoon for Saints.

Key moments

Saints’ passing football has improved of late and that continued at the start of this contest, with the hosts enjoying the better possession in the first half.

However, they didn’t carry the greater goal threat, which was no surprise given van Veen was in the opposition XI.

As well as looking dangerous on a couple of Motherwell counter-attacks, he had the ball in the Saints net just after the half-hour mark.

A late offside flag went up and it took a lengthy VAR check to confirm the decision made in the ground.

Saints had to absorb a cruel blow early in the second half when Motherwell took the lead from a retaken penalty.

After Andy Considine brought Stephen O’Donnell down just inside the box, van Veen’s spot-kick was saved by Matthews.

Andy Considine gives away a penalty.
Andy Considine gives away a penalty. Image: SNS.

Home relief was short-lived, though, as a VAR review resulted in the Saints keeper adjudged to have ventured off his line.

And at the second attempt, van Veen made no mistake.

Saints’ star man – James Brown

With the Perth side unable to put Motherwell goalkeeper, Liam Kelly, under any sort of pressure, it had to be a defender.

And Brown was probably the best of the four.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Brown 7, Gordon 6, Considine 5 (Bair 4), Montgomery 7, Phillips 6, MacPherson 6, Carey 6 (McLennan 4), Murphy 5 (Rudden 4), Wright 6, May 7 (Kane 4).

Manager under the microscope

Steven MacLean was denied the opportunity of fielding the same team which beat Dundee United, with Melker Hallberg picking up a training ground injury on Friday.

His replacement was Jamie Murphy.

A 4-1-2-3 formation served Saints well in the first half in terms of game-control but there wasn’t a clear-cut chance to show for it.

MacLean and his players couldn’t find a way of lifting the tempo after they fell behind, however, despite four attacking substitutions.

And the lack of a cutting edge will be the biggest worry the interim boss and Saints supporters will carry forward into their remaining three Premiership fixtures.

Man in the middle

The biggest decision by the team of officials wasn’t one in the ground.

There were no complaints made by the Saints players when Grant Irvine pointed to the penalty spot but if Matthews was off his line when he denied van Veen it couldn’t have been by much.

